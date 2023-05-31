Chino Valley Ranchers Stands Strong With Crestline Community in the Aftermath of Severe Winter Storms

Chino Valley Ranchers, a multi-generational family-owned enterprise, has always prioritized the well-being and health of the community they serve. Their commitment extends beyond farming nutritious, organic, and pasture-raised eggs, as they actively engage in acts of service to their neighbors, embodying the spirit of solidarity and compassion.

Chino Valley Ranchers Helping Goodwin's Organic Foods

Crestline, a picturesque town nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains with a population of 10,000, experienced unprecedented winter storms in early March, resulting in a total whiteout caused by over 100 inches of snowfall. While primary roads were cleared by authorities to ensure emergency services' accessibility, local streets remained buried under feet of snow, leaving desperate residents with no choice but to embark on treacherous journeys in search of essential supplies.

One of the town's vital lifelines, Goodwin & Son's Market, a family-owned grocery store that has been serving the community since 1946, fell victim to a devastating roof collapse due to the weight of the excessive snow. Goodwin & Son's Market played a crucial role in providing much-needed provisions during severe weather events.

However, despite the setback, Goodwin & Sons, in collaboration with their partners, refused to be deterred in their mission to support their neighbors in need. They transformed their North Shore Lake parking lot into an emergency supply station, where essential items and ready-to-eat meals were distributed to the affected residents. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Chino Valley Ranchers answered the call for assistance by donating 900 cartons and 60 cases of their premium organic eggs to aid in the relief efforts.

Expressing their gratitude for the support received, a spokesperson from Goodwin Organics stated, "We are immensely grateful for businesses like Chino Valley Ranchers, who have stepped up to provide unwavering support to the local community during these challenging times. Witnessing the community come together to lend a helping hand in such circumstances is truly heartwarming. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Chino Valley Ranchers for their incredible contribution to the Crestline Community!"

