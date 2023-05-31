BCM One Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

Company's ranking at #115 puts it in the top 25% of North American solution providers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

BCM One, which was ranked 115th on the list, helps IT leaders and resellers worldwide simplify and optimize their communications networks through its family of brands, which include SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, SkySwitch, and Flowroute. BCM One is known for its nimble and client-centric approach, including the ability to deliver an array of solutions all on one bill with one contact and one support team.

"We are pleased to once again be honored by CRN as one of North America's top solution providers," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "This recognition supports our continued focus on building out our portfolio of solutions and helping our channel partners grow their businesses."

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of businesses including: Enterprise Voice Solutions (MS Teams, Cisco Webex), UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

