LA Galaxy, CalHOPE, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Dignity Health and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández Host Panel on Mental Preparation as an Athlete at Dignity Health Sports Park

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month and in partnership with CalHOPE, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Dignity Health, on May 25, 2023, AEG's LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández spoke to high school boys' and girls' soccer teams from all over Southern California, as well as AEG employees from across the U.S., about the importance of preparing oneself mentally as an athlete.

As a follow up to last year's "Mental Health & Peak Performance", this year's conversation "Focus & Flow: Mental Preparation as an Athlete" took place on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, and featured Dr. Armando "Mondo" González, Psy. D., Founder & CEO, Cheatcode, as he joined Hernández to discuss the science behind mental preparation, insights into the mental preparation of top-level athletes, practical techniques and more.

"Mental Health is a topic that is not only important in professional sports, but also in everyday life," said LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández. "Mental health and wellness are something that I am very passionate about, and this is an event I look forward to again this year. To share my mindset and journey with young athletes and potentially help them in their own journey is priceless."

"CalHOPE is honored to join the LA Galaxy in providing vital information and resources about mental health wellness. Together we are building community resiliency and helping people deal with stress and anxiety through free outreach, crisis counseling, and support services," said Autumn Boylan, Deputy Director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees CalHOPE.

"Dignity Health is proud to partner with LA Galaxy, CalHOPE, and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. Collaborative partnerships like this are important to ensuring the overall health of our communities," said Julie Sprengel, President and CEO, CommonSpirit Health's Southern California Division. "Raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of mental health concerns, and most importantly teaching youth and teens that it's okay to ask for help because there are resources and tools available is invaluable."

"LACDMH recognizes the importance of partnering with our diverse communities to meet L.A. County residents where they are. Our Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign for May Mental Health awareness month events exemplifies the collaboration and the village it takes to form an interconnected community support system that promotes empathy, self-care and care for others," said Dr. Lisa H. Wong, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. "We are proud to partner with the LA Galaxy on this important conversation and event that I hope will create healthy dialogue, reduce stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage use of DMH and other mental health resources."

Chicharito joins Dr. Mondo and three representatives from CalHOPE to discuss mental health.

