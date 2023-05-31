MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of OMMIC SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for MACOM's newly established European Semiconductor Center. The center will enable MACOM to offer its customers higher frequency Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) monolithic microwave integrated circuits ("MMICs").

"We are excited to open MACOM's European Semiconductor Center," stated Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. "We look forward to building upon the existing team's expertise in material science, semiconductor wafer processing and millimeter-wave MMIC design."

MACOM plans to showcase certain European Semiconductor Center product offerings at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2023 in San Diego, California, booth number 1135, from June 13 June 15, 2023.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more visit www.macom.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the potential market and product expansion opportunities resulting from MACOM's establishment of its European Semiconductor Center, the team's capabilities and technology and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM from the OMMIC SAS asset acquisition and European Semiconductor Center establishment. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks related to the ability of MACOM to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, MACOM's ability to successfully supply, market and distribute its products and other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

