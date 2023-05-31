Duarte, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023.

iPower is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7 at 1:30 PM PT, and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The view the live presentation, please register here.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please contact Elevate IR at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168206