Spirit Wealth have seen enquiries into cask whiskey quadruple within the last 12 months as savvy investors seek alternative ways to hedge against the volatile investment markets and high inflation rates. Some of their cask offerings have increased by huge 14.9% over the last year as the demand continues to grow for Irish Whiskey across the world.

Irish Whiskey has seen rapid growth, expanding from 4 to 40 distilleries across Ireland in the last 10 years and is currently regarded as the fastest growing spirit in the world with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With a potential capital gains tax exempt profit to be made at the back end of the investment, it does go to show why the market is gaining so much interest and popularity from many different investors and individuals aiming to get more from their finances.

Founder of Spirit Wealth, Edward Slater, said "Our aim at Spirit Wealth is to eradicate confusion for individuals interested in building their knowledge on cask whiskey investment opportunities. We have done all the hard work for them, putting them in direct contact with award winning distilleries, which was once only available to industry insiders only a short while ago. The package we provide includes everything they need with no hidden fees or costs. We also welcome them on board with an award-winning Single malt whiskey for them to taste from the distillery's produce, and arrange trips for them to join us to distilleries we work with in Ireland for them to see the whiskey being made for themselves!"

For more information on Spirit Wealth visit www.spiritwealthgroup.com, email them at admin@spiritwealthgroup.com or alternatively contact on 0208 126 9808 asking for Edward Slater who will be able to assist in answering any queries or questions one may have.

About Spirit Wealth

Spirit Wealth was founded to nourish a simple concept: to bridge the gap between global distilleries and private clients, offering a more tailored and personal service within a highly demanded marketplace at exceptionally competitive prices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005942/en/

Contacts:

Edward Slater

0208 126 9808

admin@spiritwealthgroup.com