Plandai Biotechnology: Third-Party Valuation Firm Provides Estimated Valuation of ByoPlanet's Business and Assets

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / ByoPlanet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company,") (OTC PINK:PLPL), a leading innovator in revolutionary cleaning technology, announced the completion of a third-party valuation firm's estimates of ByoPlanet's business and assets based on ByoPlanet's unaudited financial statements and internal projections. The third-party firm reviewed and analyzed ByoPlanet's 2020-2022 unaudited financial results, market position, and future growth prospects.

The valuation, completed in Q1, 2023, highlights several key estimations that demonstrate the robustness of ByoPlanet's operations, ByoPlanet's enterprise value, and potential for long-term success. The valuation was conducted using ByoPlanet's unaudited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 - 2022, and ByoPlanet's internal five-year financial projections based upon an analysis of the financial metrics from 10 leading publicly traded companies in the same sector as ByoPlanet. A key component to the assessment was ByoPlanet's intellectual property, which the Company believes is both groundbreaking and consistently outperforms competitors.

Read the valuation here.

Some of the key highlights from the valuation include:

Strong Past Financial Performance: The report is derived from ByoPlanet's historical unaudited financial performance from 2020 to 2022, and accounts for consistent revenue generation, profit margins, and strong cash flow. The financial solvency of the company is further supported by a minimal debt position and strong shareholders' equity.

Market Position: The valuation recognizes ByoPlanet as a developing market leader in the disinfectant and cleaning technology sector. ByoPlanet's intellectual property, innovative products/services, customer-centric approach, and strategic market positioning have contributed to an assessment of ByoPlanet's current and growing market acceptance and competitive advantage.

Promising Growth Prospects: The report also emphasizes the significant growth potential focusing on ByoPlanet's intellectual property. It recognizes the company's expansion plans, successful product/service diversification, and possible strategic acquisitions as key drivers for future growth. The report highlights the ability of ByoPlanet to capitalize on emerging market trends and unlock new revenue streams.

Strong Intellectual Property Portfolio: The valuation report acknowledges ByoPlanet's extensive intellectual property portfolio as valuable. It recognizes the company's commitment to innovation, research and development, and intellectual property protection, reinforcing ByoPlanet's ability to maintain a competitive edge in the market now and in the future.

The third-party firm employed several techniques and methodologies to determine the estimate range. These included a Weighted Average Cost of Capital analysis, Guideline Public Company Methods for Size Adjustment Analysis, Growth Adjustment Analysis, and Profitability Adjustment Analysis. Additionally, historical unaudited income statements and balance sheets were taken into account.

Utilizing the Discounted Cash Flow Method (DCF), a base case scenario was estimated at $270M. Using the market approach, a base case scenario resulted in a high value of $267M and a low-value estimate of $222M. The base case scenario of the point estimate of enterprise value was determined to be approximately $250M.

Commenting on the third-party report, Rick O'Shea, Founder of ByoPlanet and now CEO of Plandai, expressed his satisfaction with the results. "We're delighted with the results. It helps support our belief in the value of our IP and the unrivaled performance of our cleaning technology. We believe that our revolutionary cleaning technology has disrupted the market, delivering unmatched results in various sectors, including animal health, hospitality, and food processing, with excellent prospects for growth. The Company's dedication to sustainability and efficiency has garnered ByoPlanet a strong reputation and loyal customer base. We believe that merging ByoPlanet's valuable assets into PLPL will help enhance the Company's market cap and improve shareholder value."

Benchmarking played a significant role in the third-party report. The third-party firm utilized the Guideline Public Company Method for benchmarking ByoPlanet against the Latest Twelve Months (LTM) data, One-Year Forward (FY1) projections, Two-Year Forward (FY2) projections, and Three-Year Forward (FY3) projections. ByoPlanet's performance consistently demonstrated its potential growth.

Mr. O'Shea further commented: "The Company is nearing the end of its fiscal year on June 30th, after which our independent PCAOB audit firm will conduct a full audit including the valuation of ByoPlanet's assets, which we anticipate will be consistent with the third-party firm's calculations and estimates. We are committed to performing and meeting our goals and milestones and exceeding estimates, and we will update valuation disclosures to the market promptly and in a compliant fashion."

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or to buy any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act, as amended.

ABOUT PLANDAI AND BYOPLANET:

ByoPlanet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plandai Biotechnology, Inc, with a mission dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality, is a leader in disinfection solutions, providing innovative technologies and services that improve health outcomes in a variety of settings. ByoPlanet's commitment extends to developing superior disinfection and infection control solutions with an aim to boost air quality within indoor environments. ByoPlanet's technology is the only electrostatic sprayer technology certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC). Working closely with its partners, ByoPlanet develops customized solutions to meet their unique needs. Trusted by businesses and organizations around the world, including those in the sectors of animal health, hospitals, education, and government agencies, ByoPlanet's disinfection solutions are at the forefront of creating healthier indoor spaces. For more information, visit https://byoplanet.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ByoPlanet Media Contact

Adrian Fulle

Global Chief Marketing Officer

info@byoplanet.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, projections, past unaudited financial results, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. PLPL and ByoPlanet have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," or "should," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on PLPL and ByoPlanet's own past unaudited financial data and current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently ByoPlanet's available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, without limitation, ByoPlanet's limited operating history, competitive factors in ByoPlanet's industry and market, and other general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on PLPL's and ByoPlanet's current estimates, expectations, assumptions, and projections, which could be incorrect. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release. Neither PLPL nor ByoPlanet undertakes any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. PLPL and ByoPlanet caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of PLPL and ByoPlanet, incident to the development, production, and development of ByoPlanet's business. In addition, PLPL and ByoPlanet caution you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could delay ByoPlanet's business; (ii) PLPL's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of ByoPlanet's business, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of ByoPlanet to grow and manage growth profitably; (iii) costs related to ByoPlanet's business combination; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) the possibility that ByoPlanet's business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Plandai Biotechnology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758503/Third-Party-Valuation-Firm-Provides-Estimated-Valuation-of-ByoPlanets-A-Subsidiary-Of-Plandai-PLPL-Business-and-Assets