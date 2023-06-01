Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG"), a premier global full-service aircraft lessor, today announced that Sylvia Li has joined the company as Vice President of Aircraft Trading (AT), based out of ACG's Dublin office, in Ireland. Li brings a wealth of experience to ACG and will play a crucial leadership role within the AT function, collaborating with the Senior Vice President and Head of AT to design and implement strategic portfolio management initiatives and seize new investment opportunities.

Prior to joining ACG, Li served as the Senior Vice President of AT at BOC Aviation, based in its London office. Her extensive background in various roles over the past decade equipped her with valuable expertise and insights she brings to her new position at ACG. Li holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in finance and accounting from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia to the aircraft trading team," said Rob Downes, Senior Vice President and Head of Aircraft Trading at Aviation Capital Group. "Sylvia's exceptional experience from her tenure at BOC Aviation will greatly contribute to our ongoing efforts to develop our aircraft trading business as a core strategic pillar for ACG."

Originally from Beijing and a native Mandarin speaker, Li brings a diverse perspective to her new role.

"ACG has a great industry reputation, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my past experiences to take it to even greater heights in the future," said Li.

To learn about open positions at ACG, visit: https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/careers/.

About Aviation Capital Group: Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2023 leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006006/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: Elizabeth Stevens, MediaRelations@AviationCapital.com

Investor Relations: Matthew Novell, InvestorRelations@AviationCapital.com