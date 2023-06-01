Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Jrop, an On Demand Roadside Assistance platform, announced it has partnered strategically with Copart's CashForCars.com to streamline its junk car removal process.

This collaboration will enable Jrop to simplify the purchasing process for junk cars, trucks, and SUVs across the nation, regardless of make, model, or condition.

Carlo Redding, CEO of Jrop, said, "The junk car removal industry is heavily fragmented. By integrating with CashForCars.com, we can seamlessly connect junk car sellers to buyers in their area. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us and look forward to expanding our service area and increasing our presence in our current service areas."

Bryant Aracena, Partner Portal Manager at CashForCars.com, added, "Working with Jrop has been nothing short of amazing! It takes a team with vision to do what they do. We are honored to partner with a company that values their customers as much as we do ours. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership and help even more customers sell their vehicles quickly, safely, and easily."

About Jrop:

Jrop is an on-demand roadside assistance platform that operates on a flat-rate basis. They have thousands of qualified contractors who are all background-checked, licensed, and properly insured. Many of them have 10+ years of experience on the job and come fully equipped with all the necessary tools to complete most jobs and get customers back on the road. The company offers locksmith, towing, jump start, winch out, fuel delivery, tire change, junk car removal, and auto transport services with an average service fee of $60.

For more information, visit https://www.jrop.com

About Cash For Cars:

Cash For Cars simplifies the car-selling process, including trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs, and boats. With over 35 years in the auto industry and nearly 200 locations, they have become one of the largest salvage car buyers in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

For more information, visit https://www.cashforcars.com

About Copart:

Founded in 1982, Copart is a global online auto auction and a top-performing S&P 500 company. As a global technology leader in the 100% online vehicle auction industry, it features used, wholesale, and repairable vehicles. Its patented cutting-edge VB3 technology connects buyers and sellers, making it easy for members to find, bid on, and win vehicles like classic cars, boats, repo cars, ATVs, exotics, motorcycles, industrial vehicles, and more. Copart is the parent company of a portfolio of auto service companies, including CashForCars.com, CrashedToys, and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

For more information, visit https://www.copart.com

