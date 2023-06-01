Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Lunchbox Labs announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Lunchbox Labs is scheduled to present on June 8th at 10:00-10:25 AM PT. Josh Staman will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Lunchbox Labs

Lunchbox Labs is an entertainment studio specializing in Animation, Branded Content, Web3, IRL Experiences. and IP Development. We believe there is nothing more immersive than a great story. Whatever the format, whatever the platform, we tell great, big stories that audiences will want to live in forever.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Lunchbox Labs:

Joshua Ari Staman

(602) 478-3002

joshua@lunchboxlabs.xyz

https://www.lunchboxlabs.xyz/