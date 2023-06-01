DJ Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, Chairman of CN Logistics, Awarded 'Lifetime Achievement Award - 20 Years of Solidarity'

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)

Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, Chairman of CN Logistics, Awarded "Lifetime Achievement Award - 20 Years of Solidarity"

[Hong Kong - 31 May 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, the Chairman and Executive Director, has been awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award - 20 Years of Solidarity" by the "China Logistics Times", in recognition of Mr. Lau's exceptional contribution to the logistics industry in China and globally over the past 30 years.

"China Logistics Times" is one of the most authoritative publications in China's logistics industry. Directed by the National Development and Reform Commission and organised by the China Communications and Transportation Association, the publication has adhered to the concept of "great magazine, great people, great influence" since its inception in 2023. It has built a platform for brand promotion and resource integration throughout the transportation and logistics industry. Its strong social communication and business networking abilities, as well as its brand evaluation and dissemination and data analysis and research abilities, have been well-recognised and praised by society. On its 20th anniversary, the magazine presented the "Lifetime Achievement Award - 20 Years of Solidarity" to Mr. Lau, acknowledging his efforts in the rapid development of the logistics industry in China since the establishment of the Cargo Service Group in the 1980s. This includes his introduction of electronic order management systems, expansion of the global business network, and establishment of a good corporate culture.

Furthermore, the "18th China International Logistics Festival and the 2023 Aviation Logistics · Smart Supply Chain Exhibition" was recently held in Langfang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Hebei Province, from 29 May to 31 May. The event was hosted by the China Communications and Transportation Association and co-organised by the "China Logistics Times" and the Urban Logistics Union of China. During the event, Cargo Service Group, the parent company of CN Logistics, was honoured with several industry awards, including the "20 Years of Solidarity - Long-standing Partnership Award", "Top 10 Brands for Customer Satisfaction (Integrated Logistics) ", "Top 10 Brands for Customer Satisfaction (Cross-border Logistics)" and "Top 20 Leaders for Green Logistics in China", reaffirming the Group's strong industrial influence and global service capabilities, showcasing its rapid yet successful development and reinforcing its position as a leading logistics enterprise worldwide.

Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, the Chairman and Executive Director of CN Logistics, said, "We are extremely honoured to have received multiple awards this year, which reflects the outstanding service quality and remarkable performance of the Group. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of all our employees, as well as the trust and support from our business partners and clients over the years. As a comprehensive logistics enterprise based in China with a global outlook, we have always spared no effort in promoting innovation and leveraging advanced logistics technology in our business operations."

Mr. Lau continued, "We were among the first participants in the logistics industry to introduce electronic order management systems and adopt automated warehouse infrastructure, which led to significant business success. The Group is also fully responsive to the country's 'dual carbon' goals to promote sustainable development. In addition to installing solar panels and rainwater storage systems in our plants, we are gradually expanding our electric fleet and even providing subsidies to staff who switch to electric vehicles. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue diversified development, extend our global business presence, and actively explore the eCommerce segment to offer customers comprehensive online-to-offline (O2O) logistics solutions. We firmly believe that 'there are only things that have not been thought of, but there is nothing that cannot be done,' and look forward to working with industry peers to strive towards new heights and make greater contributions to the economy and society."

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https:// www.cnlogistics.com.hk File: Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, Chairman of CN Logistics, Awarded "Lifetime Achievement Award - 20 Years of Solidarity"

