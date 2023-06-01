EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: FILING OF REQUEST FOR CONFIRMATION, PUBLICATION OF VOTING REPORT AND AVAILIBILITY OF REQUEST FOR CONFIRMATION



01.06.2023

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - FILING OF REQUEST FOR CONFIRMATION, PUBLICATION OF VOTING REPORT AND AVAILIBILITY OF REQUEST FOR CONFIRMATION On 31 May 2023, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV"): filed a request to confirm its Dutch law restructuring plan ( akkoord ) (" WHOA Restructuring Plan ") with the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the " Confirmation Request "); and

) (" ") with the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the " "); and deposited the report detailing the outcome of the vote in relation to the WHOA Restructuring Plan with the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Confirmation Request will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com . Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, South Africa 1 June 2023



