Celeb Plus is a POC based, incentivized, and advertising fee rationalization system that measures celebs' contribution to campaigns based on transactions. Its native token, CELEB, was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on May 31, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing CELEBPLUS

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of CELEBPLUS (CELEB), a POC based, incentivized, and advertising fee rationalization system that measures celebs' contribution to campaigns based on transactions.

Celeb Plus is developing a transaction-based contribution measuring algorithm through the blockchain and smart contract technology.

About CELEB Token

CELEB Token is the main token utilized for various transactions and incentives on the Platform. The Token can be exchanged at the listed exchange, and it also provides liquidity providing function.

CELEB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1,000,000,000) tokens. The token distribution will be allocated as follows: 1% of the tokens will be for the token sale, 4% will be held in reserve, 14% will be designated for marketing, 15% will be allocated to the treasury, and another 14% will be for operations. Additionally, 18% of the tokens will be allocated towards the ecosystem, 20% will be used for partnerships, 6% will be set aside for advisors, and the final 8% will be distributed among the team. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on May 31, 2023, investors who are interested in CELEB can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

