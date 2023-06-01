enfinium limited News & Press Releases: enfinium appoints Non-Executive Director, Peter Emery, to the Board

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Emery as a Non-Executive Director to the Board.

Peter Emery is Chair of Greater Manchester's Energy Innovation Agency and the energy appointee to the Board of Innovation Greater Manchester, part of the Government's Innovation Accelerator Policy. Mr Emery has held senior management and Board positions at Drax Group plc, Electricity North West Limited and Capture Power. He was recently a non-executive director at N G Bailey and is Deputy Chair of the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Sir Peter Gershon, Chairman of the Board said "I am delighted to welcome Peter Emery to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Peter brings power, energy, and decarbonisation expertise at an important time for the development of enfinium's business. These capabilities are complemented by a wide range of expertise gained in his earlier career in the broader power sector and will further strengthen the experience, skills and attributes of the existing Board and leadership team".

enfinium is one of the largest energy from waste businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

Igneo Infrastructure Partners invests in high-quality, mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$16.5 billion in assets as at 31 December 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. It is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

