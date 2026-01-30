Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of Demetrios (Jim) Logothetis, as Chairman, and Mark Calabria, Kyle Hauptman, and Steven Laughton, as Board members, of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). George Botic will continue his service as a Board member and will remain as Acting Chairman until Mr. Logothetis is sworn in.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 established the PCAOB to oversee the audits of public companies and broker-dealers in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports. The PCAOB accomplishes these goals through registering public accounting firms, setting auditing standards, conducting inspections, and pursuing disciplinary actions. The PCAOB is subject to oversight by the SEC.



"I am confident that this new Board will usher in a new day at the PCAOB-one of sensible, efficient oversight of auditors," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins in a statement. "The newly appointed Chairman and Board members have already demonstrated a profound commitment to protecting investors and responsible use of such funds by accepting compensation much more in line with the ethos of public service. I look forward to working with this Board as it refocuses on the PCAOB's core statutory mission-protecting investors and furthering the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports."



SEC Chief Accountant Kurt Hohl said, "We look forward to working with the new Board in connection with furthering the PCAOB's central mission of promoting investor protection."



Chairman Atkins added, "I would like to thank George Botic for his leadership in serving as Acting Chairman for the last six months. I also would like to thank Christina Ho, Kara Stein and Anthony Thompson for their dedicated service as members of the Board."





New PCAOB Members

Demetrios (Jim) Logothetis, Chairman, will serve a term ending on October 24, 2030. Mr. Logothetis serves on the board of The Republic Bank of Chicago, where he chairs the audit committee, and on the advisory council of CrossCountry Consulting, a privately owned consultancy firm. In 2019, Jim retired from Ernst and Young (EY) after forty years with the firm, during which time he served as the lead partner for several of EY's largest clients. He held a number of leadership roles with the firm, including Vice-Chair of Global Accounts, Managing Partner of the Midwest U.S assurance and advisory practices, and Chairman of the German Business Center in the United States. He also served as Senior Advisor in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of the Assistant Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, where he led the Audit Coordination Committee for Ginnie Mae. He holds an M.B.A. degree in Accounting, Finance, and International Business from The University of Chicago Booth Graduate School of Business and a B.S. degree in Accountancy from De Paul University.



Mark Calabria will serve a term ending on Oct. 24, 2027. Mr. Calabria is currently an Associate Director and Chief Statistician with the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and a Senior Advisor to the Office of the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. His prior service includes Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Assistant to the Vice President, Deputy Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Senior Economist at the National Association of Realtors. He has a B.A and Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University.



Kyle Hauptman will serve a term ending on Oct. 24, 2029. Mr. Hauptman is currently the Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). He was originally appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate to serve as a Board Member in December 2020. He was elevated to Chairman of the NCUA in January 2025. He previously served on the Senate Banking Committee staff, as a staff director and as Economic Policy Counselor to a senator. He has also held positions at the American Enterprise Institute, Jefferies and Co., and Lehman Brothers. He holds an M.B.A. degree from Columbia Business School and a B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles.



Steven Laughton will serve a term ending on Oct. 24, 2026. Mr. Laughton is currently Board Counsel to PCAOB Board Member Christina Ho. Prior to joining the PCAOB in 2022, he spent more than thirty years with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. His roles at the Treasury Department included Senior Counsel to the General Counsel, where he helped establish the Paycheck Protection Program, and Assistant General Counsel, where he supervised more than 50 attorneys and staff and advised on a wide range of matters, including cybersecurity, consumer financial policy, disclosure, privacy, and advisory committees. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and French from Tufts University and a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest