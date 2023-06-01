Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Fanboys Marketplace, the ultimate destination for all things geek, gaming, and pop culture, is delighted to announce a special event that will thrill fans and enthusiasts alike. Voice actors Tara Sands and Ted Lewis, renowned for their iconic roles in beloved animated series and video games, will be making an exclusive appearance at Fanboys Marketplace in Fort Worth, TX, on October 7, 2023.

Tara Sands, known for her incredible voice work in popular series such as "Pokémon," "Sailor Moon," and "Yu-Gi-Oh!," will be joining us to meet fans, sign autographs, and share behind-the-scenes stories from her illustrious career. Fans will have the chance to interact with Tara Sands, the voice behind some of their most cherished characters, and express their appreciation for her exceptional talent.

Joining Tara Sands is the talented voice actor Ted Lewis, whose credits include iconic roles in "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Pokémon," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Ted Lewis will captivate fans with his charismatic presence and engage in conversations about his remarkable contributions to the world of animation and gaming.

"We are thrilled to bring Tara Sands and Ted Lewis to our fan community in Fort Worth," said Mike Rogers, spokesperson for Fanboys Marketplace. "Their talent and dedication have made a significant impact on the world of animation, and we are honored to provide a platform for fans to meet these talented individuals."

The appearance of Tara Sands and Ted Lewis at Fanboys Marketplace is part of our ongoing commitment to offering unforgettable experiences to fans and fostering a vibrant community of enthusiasts. This event presents a rare opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite voice actors, celebrate their work, and create lasting memories.

The event will take place on October 7, 2023, at Fanboys Marketplace located at 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Rd, Fort Worth, TX, 76116. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars, gather their cosplay attire, and prepare for an extraordinary day filled with excitement and fandom.

Admission to the event is open to all, and additional details regarding ticketing and schedules will be announced soon. Stay tuned to Fanboys Marketplace's official website and social media channels for further updates and announcements.

About Fanboys Marketplace: Fanboys Marketplace is the premier online destination for fans, collectors, and enthusiasts of all things geek, gaming, and pop culture. From merchandise and collectibles to exclusive fan experiences, Fanboys Marketplace offers a diverse range of products and services that cater to the passionate fan community.

