Photocat A/S: Photocat wins its first Governmental tender in Spain

May 31st 2023



Photocat wins its first Governmental tender in Spain

Roskilde, Denmark. June 1, 2023 - As part of the continued expansion in Spain, Photocat is proud to announce that the Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat de la Generalitat, has awarded a contract for a total amount of 4.5 million euros to extend a new asphalt pavement on the motorway C-31. 70,000 vehicles use this motorway daily. The photocatalytic application will cover an extension of seven kilometers in the municipality of Badalona, between Barcelona and the limit of the C-32 in Montgat of which Photocat in partnership with its Spanish partner Laborat, will make the application of 105.000 m2. The new asphalt will have photocatalytic properties, and hence clean the air from toxic NOx gasses.

Vehicles circulation on the road network in the urban areas is one of the main sources of environmental pollution. Photocat has the most effective and sustainable catalysis for NOxOFF removal activated by natural UV light from the sun. Our technology has been chosen among others to be applied in this project. This means that our technology serves excellently as the base solution for removal of a significant part of the toxic NOx gases. Exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) causes harmful health effects associated with respiratory diseases and increased mortality even at low concentrations.

Jesper Elsgaard, CBO of Photocat, says: "We are very proud to take part in this project. It is our priority to provide photocatalytic solutions for cleaning the air we breathe, especially in areas where the traffic is so dense and heavy. We would like to thank the Generalitat de Cataluña for having this vision and implement solutions which improve urban air. We would also like to thank the UTE Eiffage Infraestrueturas and OHL for trusting in our NOxOFF technology and be part of this air cleaning project".

Antonio Villanueva, Quality Manager of Laborat, says: "It is our challenge to provide the Spanish public and private administration a clean, cost-effective tool to fight against environmental pollution and the harmful effects on health. We are pleased to be an active part of this project in Badalona, where we can share our experience and photocatalytic knowledge to improve the air we breathe".

WHO recently made it clear that air quality threshold values need to be lowered in order to save more lives and give more life quality to inhabitants. The NO2 air quality guidelines, set by the WHO, was recently reduced from 40 to 10 µg / m3. NOx levels in most of Spanish metropolitan areas are far exceeding these thresholds - affecting human health in a very hazardous way.

Photocat believes that its Technology powered by UV/sun light is one of the most energy efficient and durable air quality improvers in Spain and also very cost efficient with fast Return on Investments.

About Photocat:

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC's when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

