Otium Capital has invested in US start-up Giftory to bring the world of gift experiences to the US. Following on the success of Smartbox across Europe and Buyagift Red Letter Days in the UK, Otium Capital is the perfect investment partner to take advantage of the ~$700 bn US gifting market. The experience gifting space is seeing significant tailwinds with people looking to own fewer things and live more meaningful experiences, especially after the Pandemic. Customer surveys show that there is an under-served demand for curated and customized experiences.

The Giftory platform offers a range of carefully curated experiences which customers can buy as gifts for friends and family or for themselves, including some big names: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving, Bake with a Legend offering classes with stars of The Great British Baking Show, City Experiences cruises, Five Iron Golf, Broadway Plus, Hudson Yards Experiences with Edge and City Climb, Go Ape, Artechouse and Beat The Bomb escape rooms. Once purchased, the lucky recipient receives a voucher which never expires. The recipient then contacts Giftory's concierge booking service who will book a date and time which is convenient. And with the Giftory Price Promise customers can be confident they are getting the best price possible.

The team at Giftory believes that a sustainable future is no longer about owning more things but about living more extraordinary experiences. The act of offering a gift brings people together and the gifting moment deserves to be delightful. The Giftory platform brings a new and exciting way to gift in the future, being able to personalize your gift with special and interactive messages, with the goal of bringing loved ones together and building connections between people.

Pierre-Edouard Sterin, Founder and President of Otium Capital, announced, "Our investment in Giftory brings a new opportunity for us to share our passion of gift experiences to a new market. We are excited to be embarking on this journey with Eric and the talented team at Giftory."

Eric Lauer, Founder and CEO of Giftory, shared, "We are delighted to be partnering with Otium Capital on this exciting project. Giftory and Otium Capital have a shared mission to bring people together by living memorable experiences."

