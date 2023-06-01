Anzeige
01.06.2023
GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: Full capacity of the first phase of 21MW Photovoltaic Power Generation Project of the Hunutlu Power Plant in Turkey connected to power grid

ANKARA, Turkey, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

The full capacity of the first phase of 21MW Photovoltaic Power Generation Project of the Hunutlu Power Plant in Turkey has been connected to the power grid on May 25. It marked the reaching of the phase-one goals of the hybrid power plant with the largest installed capacity in Turkey.

The PV project of the plant is scheduled to be constructed in two phases, with the phase one having a capacity of 21MW. SPIC, while going all out to ensure power supply, has realized full-capacity operation of the project three months ahead of schedule. As the global energy structure is going through a low-carbon transition, the Hunutlu Power Planth as expanded clean electricity generation, lowered auxiliary power ratio, and improved the economical efficiency and competitiveness of the plant. Upon completion, the project is expected to provide 33.39 million kWh of clean electricity and save 10,179.4 tonnes of standard coal on a yearly basis.

Currently, SPIC is building the second phase of the Hunutlu Power Plant and preparing for a third phase. It will work to expand the installed capacity of renewable energy, building up the strength, quality, and size of the hybrid power plant and contribute Chinese wisdom and plans to the sustainable development of the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/full-capacity-of-the-first-phase-of-21mw-photovoltaic-power-generation-project-of-the-hunutlu-power-plant-in-turkey-connected-to-power-grid-301839861.html

