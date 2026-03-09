Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) says solar generation rose to 70.1 TWh in 2025, up 17.4% from the previous year, even as wind and hydropower output declined and natural gas generation increased 10.2%. Germany Germany's Destatis has released preliminary data showing that 438.2 TWh of electricity was fed into the country's grid in 2025, a 1.4% increase from 432.1 TWh in 2024. Renewable energy sources produced 256.9 TWh, slightly below the 257.1 TWh recorded the previous year, reducing the renewable share of grid electricity from 59.5% to 58.6%. The dataset reflects electricity ...

