DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.2255
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6458326
CODE: CSHD LN
ISIN: FR0010510800
