Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Chandanni Organics Inc. announces today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Chandanni Organics Inc. is scheduled to present on June 8th, at 8:00am. Chandanni Miglino, CEO/Founder will be leading the presentation.

About Chandanni Organics Inc.

Chandanni Organics Inc. is a renowned consumer product brand offering modern, effective tools, and organic products for daily consumers. Products include organic superfood blends, a revolutionary liver detox program, and a variety of simple organic skincare solutions. By prioritizing wellness and providing high-quality organic products, Chandanni Organics is committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle. With the Reg CF capital raise, Chandanni Organics seeks to expand its company and continue its mission of promoting wellness and organic beauty.

Chandanni Organics is currently raising capital through a Regulation CF offering to expand the company's operations. This fundraising initiative presents an opportunity for investors to join Chandanni Organics on its journey towards growth and innovation. To invest or explore this opportunity, please visit: https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/chandanni.

Integrated wellness is an extremely robust sector in today's consumer market. People are increasingly recognizing that a healthy and balanced lifestyle is the true measure of wealth, and they are actively seeking ways to live happier and healthier lives. Chandanni Organics aims to meet this demand by providing modern, effective tools, and organic products that enhance daily wellness.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

