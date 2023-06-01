Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

TOKYO -- Kao Releases Progress Reports on its ESG Strategy-the Kirei Lifestyle Plan Issuer: Kao Corporation

DENVER -- Newmont Publishes 2022 Climate Report Issuer: Newmont Corporation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- HubSpot Releases 2023 Sustainability Report, Sharing Path to Net-Zero and Investments in Employees, Communities, Customer Trust Issuer: HubSpot

DENVER -- Modivcare Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Highlighting Commitment to Eliminating Inequities in Healthcare and Enhancing Sustainability Efforts Issuer: Modivcare Inc.

WAYNE, N.J. -- Valley Bank Invested More than $3.4 Billion to Support Its Communities in 2022 Issuer: Valley National Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- LSB Industries and Amogy Announce Collaboration Agreement to Develop End-to-End Supply Chain of Low-Carbon Ammonia as Transportation Fuel Issuer: LSB Industries, Inc.

LONDON -- Clarity AI's Sustainability Capabilities Now Support HANetf for SFDR Art 8 and 9 UCITS ETFs and PAIs Issuer: Clarity AI

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Named One of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Fulton Bank Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts Water Technologies Named One of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today Issuer: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Herc Rentals Recognized Among America's Climate Leaders 2023 Issuer: Herc Holdings, Inc.

ROCHESTER, Mich. -- Leather Maker Goes for Gold Issuer: Pangea

IRVING, Texas -- Builders FirstSource Releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA Made 7 Out of 10 Products from Better Materials In 2022 Issuer: PUMA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- U.S.-Canada Chinatown Solidarity Conference Hosted in Vancouver's Chinatown Neighbourhood Issuer: Vancouver Chinatown Foundation

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Cross River Provides Grant Contribution and Pledges Financial Advisory Services to Montana Nonprofit Loads of Dignity Issuer: Cross River Bank

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Climate Resiliency Challenge Launches with Up to $1M in Prizes Issuer: CSAA Insurance Group

SINGAPORE NEW YORK LONDON -- WE Brands in Motion Report: Engaging Employees Is Key to Overcoming "Green Fatigue" and Igniting Long-Term Change Issuer: WE Communications

TOKYO -- Southeast Asian civil society pushes for stronger Paris climate pledges Issuer: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

BOSTON -- BXP to Host 2nd Annual ESG Investor Update Webcast Issuer: BXP

CHICAGO -- ADM Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report Issuer: ADM

PIKETON, Ohio -- Oklo Announces Sites for Two Power Plants in Southern Ohio Issuer: Oklo Inc.

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Improving Health Disparities Through Investments That Address Social Determinants of Health Issuer: Church Pension Group

WALTHAM, Mass. -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Promotes Solutions for Issues During 2023 American Boating Congress Issuer: Yamaha Motor Corporation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- O'Charley's Continues Veterans' Support with Delicious Cobbler Promotion Benefiting The Folded Flag Foundation Issuer: O'Charley's Restaurant Bar

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Herc Rentals Publishes 2023 Corporate Citizenship Report Issuer: Herc Holdings Inc.

BASEL, Switzerland -- Syngenta and FMC to Commercialize Breakthrough Technology That Transforms Grass Weed Control in Rice in Asia Issuer: Syngenta Crop Protection

DAVIS, Calif. -- Great Bear Vineyards wins International Sustainable Agriculture Award Issuer: Great Bear Vineyards

SAN FRANCISCO -- WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW BRAND, GreenRow Issuer: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Limoneira Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Limoneira Company

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Mara Makes 2023 Canada's Sustainability Changemaker's List Issuer: Mara Renewables Corporation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Keysight Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Reports Issuer: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

MUNICH PFORZHEIM, Germany -- Finalists Announced for International Awards: The Smarter E Europe Celebrates the Latest Innovations for the New Energy World Issuer: The Smarter E Europe

KENNESAW, Ga. -- OCEARCH® Tags, Names White Shark in Honor of Relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

MONTRÉAL -- NMG Releases 2022 ESG Report, Presents Operational Update, and Provides Notice of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Issuer: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Value of Site Visits to Carbon Projects Issuer: Cool Effect

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -- Granite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Granite

TORONTO -- STEER Obtains Licence to Operate a Liquor Delivery Service in Ontario Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Teva Shares Progress Toward Access to Medicines and Environmental Commitments, Meeting and Exceeding Several ESG Targets Ahead of Schedule Issuer: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

NEW YORK -- BuildESG Launches Value Creation Insights Library Feature as Part of its Platform Expansion Issuer: BuildESG

NEW YORK -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and iHeartCountry Celebrate 10-Year partnership Issuer: iHeartMedia, Inc. and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Kinaxis and Exiger Partnership Adds Multi-Tier Risk Assessment and Proactive Supply Chain Planning Capability Issuer: Kinaxis Inc.

OTTAWA -- Kinaxis Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision and Highest on Ability to Execute in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Issuer: Kinaxis Inc.

TORONTO -- STEER Announces Settlement Agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission and Upcoming Hearing Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK -- NationSwell Collaboratives Receives Two Honors in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards Issuer: NationSwell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- U.S. Mental Health Access Program Expands Medicine Donation to Seven New States Issuer: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

ZURICH -- Link Found Between Proximity and Biodiversity Risk With Public Companies 77% More Exposed Issuer: RepRisk

NEW YORK -- NationSwell Summit Returns to New York, Celebrates Ten Years of Impact Issuer: NationSwell

TORONTO -- STEER Reports Record Revenues in Fiscal 2022 Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Bank expands lending opportunities for women-, minority-, and veteran-owned businesses Issuer: U.S. Bank

PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- Handwashing During 'Normal Times' Can Reduce Burden of Respiratory Disease Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute Issuer: Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute

PARIS -- Responsible Mica Initiative Publishes Landmark Reports Defining Fair Mica Worker Incomes and Wages in India and Concluding Negligible Impact on Costs to Consumers Issuer: Responsible Mica Initiative

TOKYO -- Establishment of the Paris Agreement Article 6 Implementation Partnership Center Issuer: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

TORONTO -- Blue Cross® Provides a 5-year Transformational Partnership With Make-a-Wish® Canada Issuer: Blue Cross of Canada

WASHINGTON -- ADEA President and CEO Dr. Karen West Named Social Impact Woman to Watch Issuer: American Dental Education Association

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Industry Media Outlet Affirms Black Veatch's Global Infrastructure Leader Stature as Decarbonization, Sustainability and Resiliency Solutions Propel Growth Issuer: Black Veatch

