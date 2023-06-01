Amolyt Pharma Launches Public Awareness Campaign to Honor World Hypoparathyroidism Awareness Day

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced its support of World Hypoparathyroidism Awareness Day, which is observed annually on June 1.



Amolyt Pharma's public awareness campaign is centered on the artistic representation of living with hypoparathyroidism, a rare endocrine disease that has remained unnoticed despite the debilitating symptoms and poor quality of life experienced by patients. Discussions between artists and patients in the U.S. and in France led to the creation of two pieces of artwork that express how patients affected by hypoparathyroidism cope with the disease.

The artwork was unveiled during an event in Boston, MA, and an event in Lyon, France to honor patients and demonstrate Amolyt Pharma's commitment to developing better therapeutic options. Local patients shared their experiences and hopes alongside artists Kevvaughn English and Melle A, aka Audrey Thirial. Members of Amolyt Pharma's management team provided a company overview and an update on the latest development of eneboparatide, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism. The painting by Kevvaughn is also being displayed digitally on a billboard along I-90 East from May 29 to June 4, 2023.

"We would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to everyone involved in making these events a success and, in particular, to the patients who have provided vibrant testimonies about living with hypoparathyroidism. Audrey and Kevvaughn have excelled in translating the emotions, struggles and hopes of the patients they have worked with. Their artwork illustrates our unwavering commitment to patients and serves as an inspiration for our team as we work to develop better treatment options," said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular the kidneys and bone.

17% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have osteopenia or osteoporosis and 53% are peri- or postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide

