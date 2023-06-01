Onera Health has announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board ahead of SLEEP 2023, the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS) annual meeting, where the company exhibits and presents two poster abstracts.

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board to continue delivering on its commitment to making clinical-grade remote diagnostics and monitoring broadly accessible and user-friendly.

The Medical Advisory Board consists of Prof. Dr. Ludger Grote (Gothenburg), Prof. Dr. David White (Boston/Denver), and Prof. Dr. Hartmut Schneider (Baltimore/Frankfurt), with each of these experts offering scientific and medical expertise as well as profound knowledge and perspective on a variety of sleep health-related topics.

"When we founded Onera in 2017, we set out to define a new gold-standard in sleep diagnostics by building our solution on a strong scientific base. Today, we further strengthen that foundation with the formation of our Medical Advisory Board," says Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera. "The insights and guidance from this respected and passionate group of advisors will be critical in ensuring that we remain rooted in science as we grow as a company. We are honored and excited to work closely with each of them and tap their unparalleled expertise

"I look forward to aligning with the expertise of my colleagues and adding to Onera's clinical perspective and vision," says Hartmut Schneider, Chief Medical Officer and Onera Co-Founder. "Onera's groundbreaking technology offers such great potential in our field at scale. Ensuring the delivery of clinical-grade data is vital to this opportunity. Alongside my fellow advisors, it is fantastic to work with an organization like Onera that puts scientific validation and the needs of patients and physicians at the heart of its innovative solutions Sleep disturbances are linked to poorer overall health and chronic diseases. I believe Onera's solution for conducting sleep studies in the patient's home will provide physicians with the necessary tools to improve health outcomes beyond sleep.

The board will convene regularly, with different topics being highlighted for discussion during each meeting to get comprehensive and constructive feedback on Onera's technologies and solutions.

Furthermore, Onera will exhibit its solution and will present its latest research at the 37th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), SLEEP 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from June 5-7, 2023 (Booth #934).

Details of Onera's abstract and poster sessions are as follows:

Title: A wireless patch-based polysomnography system for conducting in-lab sleep studies

Presenting author: Hartmut Schneider

Abstract ID: 507

Poster Presentation Session: P-30

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 6, 2023, 5-6 PM

Poster Board Number: 190

Title: Patient-reported experience with a wireless patch-based polysomnography system results from a pilot study

Presenting author: Steven Coughlin

Abstract ID: 546

Poster Presentation Session: P-30

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 6, 2023, 12-1:15 PM

Poster Board Number: 191

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming diagnostics and monitoring. Their breakthrough products and technologies are poised to help millions of people struggling with health ailments and chronic conditions in a variety of medical fields, including sleep, neuro, cardiac and respiratory care, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive physiological and health-related data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to www.onerahealth.com

