Hazeltree, the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management solutions for the alternative asset management industry, announced today the appointment of Richard Winter as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Richard brings over 20 years of expertise in FinTech and innovating and delivering leading-edge software solutions for financial institutions.

Richard joins Hazeltree from Finastra (formerly MISYS), one of the world's largest FinTech firms, where he was Vice President and Head of Technology Global Services. Prior to Finastra, Richard spent more than 14 years at Capgemini Financial Services UK, where he held multiple technology leadership roles, including head of Application Development and Maintenance, deputy head of Technology, Development and Integration, and head of the Technology Consulting Group. Richard is a graduate of the University of Greenwich, UK, with a BSc in Computer Science.

"The lifeblood of any SaaS business lies in its ability to innovate," said Doug Haynes, Executive Chairman of Hazeltree. "We're proud of Hazeltree's pioneering role and track record in solutions that improve returns for asset managers. We look forward to Richard taking our culture of market-focused innovation to the next level."

"Richard has an outstanding background in delivering technology solutions for financial institutions, spanning all aspects of software engineering, development, infrastructure, operations and delivery," said Tushar Amin, Hazeltree's President and Chief Executive. "Richard's leadership will be immensely valuable as we continue to expand the value we provide to our customers."

"Hazeltree has become indispensable for hedge fund and private equity firms, as awareness of the importance of active treasury for alternative asset managers grows," said Richard Winter, Chief Technology Officer of Hazeltree. "Joining at this point in Hazeltree's evolution presents an exciting opportunity to extend Hazeltree's leadership and differentiation in the sector."

In his new role, Richard will report to Tushar Amin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. He will be based in Hazeltree's London office and in the firm's recently opened global engineering hub in Bournemouth, UK.

The appointment of the Chief Technology Officer follows several key appointments at Hazeltree over the last year: Tushar Amin was appointed as CEO in April 2022, Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer in June, Sonia Spicehandler as Chief People Officer in August, and Kevin Held as Chief Financial Officer in September 2022. In May 2023, Hazeltree announced Jeremy Payne as Chief Product Officer.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology, purpose-built for the alternative asset management ecosystem. Hazeltree's modular platform aggregates internal and external data, providing a comprehensive view of operations and counterparty relationships while proactively highlighting opportunities to extract more value from every transaction. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

