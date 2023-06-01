True Talent Group Expands Commitment to the Chicagoland Market With New Client Success Partner Hire

True Talent Group announces their new Client Success Partner focused on driving growth and expanding reach in the Chicagoland and Milwaukee markets.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / We are excited to announce that True Talent Group has hired Alexis Blank to direct growth in the Chicagoland market. She will focus on serving mid- to large-sized corporations and marketing agencies with creative consulting and direct placement services.

Alexis brings deep industry experience and years of Chicagoland service to the role, a first of its kind for True Talent Group.

"This is an exciting phase of our growth, and we're thrilled to welcome Alexis to the team to take us to the next level. With her passion for client service and great Marketing experience, we know she'll serve our clients well," says Stacey Stratton, CEO and Founder. "As companies re-evaluate their relationships with traditional marketing agencies, they're looking for creative solutions to their talent needs. That's where Alexis comes in-to provide best-in-class marketing talent solutions for companies in Chicago."

True Talent Group is headquartered in Minnesota and has been an award-winning provider of best-in-class marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions for 15 years. They provide staffing and direct placement for marketing, creative, and digital talent professionals in over 20 states.

