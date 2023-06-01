Presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 11:30 AM PST

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Jet Token Inc. d/b/a Jet.AI ("Jet.AI"), an innovative private aviation, artificial intelligence ("AI"), booking and membership platform, will be attending the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California from June 6-8, 2023. The event is expected to feature over 150 companies presenting in half-hour increments as well as private one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

Jet.AI is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7th at 11:30 AM PST. Executive Chairman Mike Winston will be leading the presentation alongside CEO George Murnane and CTO John Church.

Jet.AI invites interested parties to register to watch the virtual presentation.

As previously disclosed, Jet.AI recently announced a proposed business combination with Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC) ("Oxbridge"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"). Upon closure of the proposed business combination, the combined company expects to be listed on NASDAQ. The transaction is expected to offer Jet.AI access to the capital markets and in turn, accelerate its AI software development and expansion of its aircraft fleet.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge is a Cayman Islands-exempted, Cayman Islands-based blank check company incorporated in 2021 and managed by the executive officers of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), the founding and leading investor in the sponsor of Oxbridge. The company was formed with the purpose of entering into a merger in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and insurance technology and its ordinary shares, units and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under tickers "OXAC", "OXACU" and "OXACW", respectively.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Contacts:

For Oxbridge

Jay Madhu

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Jmadhu@oxbridgeaq.com

For Jet.AI

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gatewayir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168312