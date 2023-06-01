Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals Partners With Investment Group to Open Gummy Manufacturing Facility in Texas

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years, announces that it has partnered with Innovative Live Sciences, LLC (ILS) to open a 70,000-square-foot gummy manufacturing facility in McKinney, Texas.

Grand Opening

Executives from the investment group, including those from ILS and Trace Minerals, pose at the grand opening of the 70,000-square-foot gummy manufacturing facility in McKinney, Texas.

The partnership is part of a strategic business venture to allow Trace Minerals to manufacture its own innovative gummy products in house and to provide custom manufacturing to brands who want to produce their specific recipes, a business model that isn't easily found in the gummy manufacturing industry.

"Most companies who want to add gummies to their product line are being pigeon-holed into buying a stock formula from a large manufacturer either in the U.S. or overseas," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace Minerals. "One of the key strategies of our business is to offer brands the ability to manufacture their unique formulas at lower quantities so they can stand out from a crowded segment in the market. The niche we're ultimately offering them is differentiation and innovation."

Kilts points out that many of the multivitamin and mineral gummy supplements found in mass market retailers across the country are manufactured by ILS. So, if a brand simply wants to launch products in the gummy space, the company has plenty of stock but also unique formulas to choose from, including immunity, sleep, hydration, brain, and beauty.

According to a market report by The Business Research Company, the global gummy vitamins market grew to $6.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2027, proving that the industry is not only booming, but will continue to experience strong growth in coming years. Kilts said this is because gummies are the ideal delivery system "for everyone from children to the elderly who often have a hard time swallowing pills, capsules, and tablets. Plus, almost everyone loves gummies."

About Trace Minerals - Trace Minerals (www.traceminerals.com) has been known and trusted in the natural products industry for over 50 years. Trace is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, an ionic, solar-evaporated, GRAS-affirmed, food-grade, Kosher, Halal, and Non-GMO Project Verified essential trace mineral complex for food, beverage, and dietary supplement use. ConcenTrace® is also the number one selling trace mineral in the natural products industry according to SPINS®. Trace Minerals uses these naturally balanced, naturally occurring minerals as the basis for all products in its branded product line, which is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee.

Contact Information

Scott Boyson

V. P. of Public Relations

scottb@traceminerals.com

385-341-4873

SOURCE: Trace Minerals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758547/Trace-Minerals-Partners-With-Investment-Group-to-Open-Gummy-Manufacturing-Facility-in-Texas