Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Pilots Approved to Support Wildfire Suppression in Alberta with Drones

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Today, Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") announces that it has passed the Alberta Wildfire Services' Hinton GRID Testing evaluation process to become a qualified vendor providing infrared imaging services from drones for wildfire suppression. The Hinton GRID Testing establishes whether vendors can meet criteria on target sensitivity, accuracy and data delivery based on the needs of fire operations and is a requirement to provide infrared services in Alberta. This standard is recognized by other provincial fire services.

"Volatus is now on an approved vendor call list of infrared drone imaging service providers in the province of Alberta to help Alberta Wildfire Services," explained Walter Weselowski, Team Lead, Special Flight Ops for Volatus Aerospace, who initially qualified on the GRID in 2011 for rotary IR operations and has fifteen years of wildfire infrared hotspot mapping experience across Canada on some of the largest priority fires in several provinces. "Although many drone pilots are wanting to help with wildfire suppression, safely flying a drone in complex wildfire environments while collecting accurate and reliable hotspot data is a skill requiring specific knowledge, qualifications, and experience."

Wildfires have become an increasing threat to life and property, especially in Alberta, which is already experiencing a challenging fire season. The information infrared imaging provides is essential to firefighters on the ground for actioning critical areas, detecting hot spots, and ensuring that fires are fully extinguished and poses no threat of re-igniting.

This approval follows shortly after Volatus' approval on May 3rd, 2023, to fly beyond visual line of sight and above 400 feet in support of fire suppression agencies across Canada and marks the next milestone in the Company's ability to support public safety agencies in Canada.

Corporate Update: Volatus is pleased to announce that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to its proposed non-brokered private placement announced on April 13, 2023 of up to 250 convertible debenture units of the Corporation (the "Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). The extended final date for acceptance of the Offering is June 30, 2023.

All terms of the Offering remain unchanged, and the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for research and development and for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Offering, including any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Debenture Units. The Offering is subject to final approval by the TSXV.

The Debenture Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and in certain other jurisdictions on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of the securities offered, or any underlying securities.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through our subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, we are introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

