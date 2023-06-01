Lead Marvels, Inc: New Vendor Directory Platform for Associations Increases Value for Members and Sponsors

Lead Marvels' new platform connects association members with the industry solution providers and vendors that serve them through an interactive and searchable vendor directory.

FISHKILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Lead Marvels announced the release of its new vendor directory platform and has made it available first to the company's more than 100 association partners. The interactive platform is white-labeled and customized for an association and allows association members to conveniently search and find solution providers in their industry by category, location, company name, and more.

While vendor directories have existed for some time, the searchable and interactive nature of Lead Marvels' platform makes it easy for members to connect with reputable vendors in their industry. And the turnkey nature of the plug-and-play platform positions associations as the connective thread between members and the solution providers they need to be successful. A robust online reporting dashboard also provides the association and enrolled vendors with key performance data points and engagement metrics.

"Associations are widely known for professional development, establishing industry standards, continuing education, and legislative activity," explains Jeff Schottland, CEO of Lead Marvels. "But an often overlooked role that associations serve is connecting members with trustworthy companies that have solutions to help them succeed."

Schottland goes on to explain that, traditionally, the networking between sponsors and members has taken place at face-to-face events. But with business travel still significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, associations need a way to continue providing networking opportunities for their members on a year-round basis.

"Associations serve a vital, often underappreciated role in the economy," says Schottland. "Our mission is to help them be successful, first through our online Resource Library platform and now through a new-and-improved interactive vendor directory solution."

Lead Marvels' launched its Resource Library platform in 2017. Since then, the company has partnered with more than 100 associations to white label the platform for its partners' websites, giving them a way to grow non-dues revenue and member engagement without the need to invest in new technology or staff, since the platform is hosted and fully managed by Lead Marvels.

For more information about Lead Marvels' Resource Library platform or vendor directory solution or to request a no-obligation demo, visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

About Lead Marvels: Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully managed online resource libraries, which feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content and resources from sponsors and industry solution providers as well as from the associations themselves. Association members receive helpful and timely resources, while sponsors and vendors receive qualified, intent-based leads. Our association partners will generate deeper engagement with members, actionable insights on members' informational needs, and a new source of recurring non-dues revenue.

Lead Marvels is the pioneer of LGaaS (Lead Generation as a Service), which allows partners to license its proprietary, tech-enabled platform to offer online resource libraries to their member and subscriber audiences.

