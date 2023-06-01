Anna Garcia Joins CMP as Director of Client Relations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE /?June 1, 2023?/ CMP, a leading firm in talent development and transition solutions is pleased to announce that Anna Garcia will join CMP as Director of Client Solutions. In this role, Anna will support CMP in providing innovative client solutions.

Anna has more than 25 years of experience providing innovative client solutions, most recently as a strategic leader and consultant for firms across the US.

Anna has spent most of her career in key leadership roles with AT&T where she led both national and international client portfolios. Anna was also the National President of HACEMOS of AT&T, where she supported areas of business and professional development, growing their membership across chapters in United States exponentially. For this, she has received numerous recognitions such as the Texas Diversity Council's Gulf Coast DiversityFIRST award for outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

"Anna has a passion for talent development, and a commitment to building inclusive teams. Anna brings diverse experiences and the commitment to improve our world through moments of deep insights and value driven solutions. We are truly excited to have her as part of the CMP team," said Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, CEO of CMP.

"When we start seeing our opportunities; we have the potential to reach unimaginable success," said Garcia. "For this reason, I'm thrilled to be part of the CMP team and support with innovative solutions to continue reaching new heights."

According to CMP President Joe Frodsham, "Anna's growth mindset and focus on measurable impact is a great compliment as we continue to provide innovative and high impact talent solutions."

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching and outplacement solutions. CMP also powers the Latino Career Assessment.

