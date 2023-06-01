Sound Physicians: Sound Long-Term Care Management, ALTEA Partner to Improve Patient Care

Focus is on Streamlined Workflows, Better Care for Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM), part of Sound Physicians, is pleased to announce its partnership with ALTEA Healthcare to enhance and streamline patient care throughout the U.S.

SLTCM is a Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Enhanced Track Accountable Care Organization (ACO) focused on caring for Medicare beneficiaries who are residents of long-term care facilities. ALTEA is a provider of innovative solutions and services designed to improve patient outcomes and is one of SLTCM's early partners. Collectively, they're focused on providing value-based care for some of the country's most vulnerable patients.

"It makes sense to put like-minded organizations together to partner in taking care of patients," said Dr. Thomas Kim, associate chief medical officer for SLTCM.

Kim is part of SLTCM's dedicated physician leadership team, which also includes Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Dickey. Together with Mike Camacho, president for accountable care with Sound Physicians, they're committed to driving better care for patients - and building meaningful relationships with organizations moved to do the same.

"We're excited to partner with ALTEA to deliver the best possible patient outcomes," Camacho said. "ALTEA has a track record to show that by empowering providers with the best technology, patient outcomes improve and total cost of care declines."

As part of Sound Physicians, SLTCM brings to bear Sound's more than 22 years of experience in acute care, post-acute care, and telemedicine - a key component of SLTCM that connects patients with the care they need.

"Together with ALTEA, we're truly delivering healthcare to patients where they live," Kim said.

And with the addition of ALTEA's workflows and platform, it's easier for clinicians to improve outcomes for their patients. SLTCM and ALTEA will work together to provide best-in-class care for a complex population, creating a seamless, patient-centered experience that brings together the best of both organizations.

"Our proprietary technology and skilled nursing facility provider solution, combined with Sound's ACO and inpatient expertise, will revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving patient outcomes and streamlining care," said Dr. Jodhvir Sarai, CEO for ALTEA. "We are thrilled to be working with Sound to deliver exceptional patient care and look forward to the positive impact our partnership will have on providers and patients alike."

About Sound Long-Term Care Management

Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) is a Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) accountable care organization focused exclusively on Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care facilities. With strong, dedicated physician leadership and deep roots in value-based care, SLTCM is committed to bringing better quality of care and satisfaction to our patients. And we're focused on bringing better financial performance through deep investments in our people, partners, and technology - including telemedicine as a key component to connect patients with the care they need. Our participating physicians, practitioners, and long-term care operators earn shared savings of up to 25 percent with no downside risk.

About Sound Physicians

Physician-founded and led, our national, multi-specialty medical group is made up of more than 4,000 physicians, advanced practice providers, CRNAs, and nurses who practice in 400-plus hospitals across 45 states. With specialties in emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, and telemedicine, our partners have benefited from Sound's 22 years of experience innovating and leading through an ever-changing healthcare landscape - with patients at the center of our universe.

About ALTEA Healthcare

ALTEA Healthcare offers innovative technology solutions and provider services designed to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare. The company's groundbreaking platform uses cutting-edge data analysis and predictive modeling to provide clinicians with real-time insights into patient care, allowing them to make informed decisions quickly and accurately. In addition to its technology, ALTEA also offers expert provider services to support healthcare organizations in delivering the best possible patient outcomes.

