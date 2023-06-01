Exclusive license agreement includes rights to develop and commercialize Cedilla's CyclinE1/CDK2 inhibitors

Assets are currently in pre-clinical development with potential to serve patients with high unmet need in underserved indications

Collaboration further strengthens Bayer's early pipeline in precision oncology

Bayer and Cedilla Therapeutics, a biotechnology company bringing a new dimension to precision oncology, today announced an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize Cedilla Therapeutics' CyclinE1/CDK2 complex inhibitors which selectively address oncogenic drivers.

Overexpression or genetic activation of Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (CDK2) binding partner cyclin E is a key oncogenic process in several cancers. Cedilla's small molecules conditionally modulate the protein complex in its functional state resulting in highly selective inhibition. This specific method of action that Cedilla has discovered allows for precise targeting in a selected patient population with high unmet need and has the potential to enhance safety and efficacy in comparison to standard of care.

"We are excited to bring these highly innovative preclinical programs in-house that complement our early pipeline in precision oncology," said Dominik Ruettinger, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Early Development for Oncology, Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer AG. "We look forward to progressing Cedilla's programs and continuing to focus on assets that allow better patient selection. With our oncology strategy, we are dedicated to accelerating the research and development of novel cancer therapies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

"Cedilla is proud to partner with Bayer on this exciting program," said Neil Exter, Chief Executive Officer of Cedilla Therapeutics and Partner at Third Rock Ventures. "Cedilla's bespoke molecules are designed to inhibit oncogenic drivers, only in their functionally relevant context, thereby unlocking wider therapeutic window and potentially greater efficacy, for targets that are critical and elusive."

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will receive full rights on the development and commercialization of Cedilla's CyclinE1/CDK2 complex inhibitors. Cedilla will receive an upfront payment and potential development and commercial-based milestone payments. Cedilla will also be eligible to receive royalties on medicines based on their technology commercialized by Bayer. Financial details have not been disclosed.

