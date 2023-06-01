Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP: Stagg Wabnik Law Group Hires Three Associate Attorneys in Growing Practice Areas

Scott William Clark, Daniel Vizcarrondo and Jason (Juannan) Yin are Joining Stagg Wabnik Law Group as Three New Associate Attorneys

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Stagg Wabnik Law Group (SWLG), a leading full-service law firm practicing in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, is pleased to announce the addition of three new associates: Scott William Clark, Daniel Vizcarrondo, and Jason (Juannan) Yin. This expansion underscores SWLG's commitment to growing its practice areas and further serving its diverse client base.

Scott William Clark is joining the firm with an impressive background in Employment and Commercial Litigation. Prior to becoming an attorney, Clark honed his skills as a Full Stack Developer, designing Web Applications for major corporations. Fluent in several programming languages, including JavaScript, Clark's unique blend of law and technology experience will be an invaluable asset to the firm. Clark earned his law degree from Albany Law School and his B.A. in History at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

Daniel Vizcarrondo is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, where he served as Associate Managing Editor of the Brooklyn Journal of Corporate, Financial & Commercial Law, and St. John's University, where he earned his B.S. in Legal Studies. He will be another fantastic addition to the team. Vizcarrondo's previous roles include Attorney Advisor for a federal agency and Associate at a national general liability defense firm. With proven experience in conducting hearings, bench trials, depositions, arbitrations, and mediations, Vizcarrondo's extensive civil litigation background will bolster SWLG's litigation practice.

Jason (Juannan) Yin, who is admitted to practice law in China and is fluent in Mandarin, brings a strong international perspective to the team. Yin obtained a Bachelor in Law from Shenzhen University in China and earned a J.D. and LL.M in Business Law from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. As a staff member of the Minnesota Journal of International Law, he's equipped with robust legal research and writing skills. Yin's diverse international legal expertise will enhance SWLG's ability to serve its global clientele.

SWLG has been recognized for its legal ability and ethical standards with the highest peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell. The firm's practice areas include commercial and general liability litigation, creditor's rights, banking and consumer litigation, labor and employment, trust and estate litigation, securities law, municipal law, real estate, zoning and land use, environmental law, and corporate transactions.

For more information, please get in touch with Stagg Wabnik Law Group at (516) 812-4550 or visit the office at 401 Franklin Avenue, Suite 300, Garden City, NY 11530.

About Stagg Wabnik Law Group: Stagg Wabnik Law Group is a highly respected full-service law firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The firm is committed to providing comprehensive legal services across a wide range of practice areas. For more information, visit www.staggwabnik.com.

