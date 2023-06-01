Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from June 2 to 6, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA. The Median team, with iCRO and iBiopsy representatives as well as the Company clinical team will be pleased to welcome the ASCO participants at booth #2050, South Building, Hall A, McCormick place, from June 3 to 5 (exhibition dates), from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Two Median Technologies' abstracts have been selected for online publication:

Abstract e20599: CT Based Radiomics Signature for Phenotyping Histopathological Subtype in Patients With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The study in this abstract aimed to use a CT-based radiomics model to predict the histopathological subtype of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The study included 678 patients, with 531 used for training and 147 for testing. The robust radiomics features extracted from the CT scans were used to train a support vector machine (SVM) classifier, which achieved an accuracy of 0.80 on the training set and 0.77 on the test set. The study showed that CT-based radiomics can accurately predict the histopathology subtype of NSCLC patients, offering a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative to traditional tissue analysis methods.

Abstract e20515 Multicenter Evaluation of AI-Based CT Radiomics for EGFR Mutation Prediction in NSCLC

This abstract discusses using CT image-based radiomics model as a non-invasive solution to predict EGFR mutation status in NSCLC. The study collected CT images from multiple centers and open-source databases to investigate the performance of the model. The model achieved promising results with an AUC of 0.83 on cross-validation and an AUC of 0.76 on the test set. The authors conclude that AI-powered medical image analysis has the potential to serve as predictive biomarkers for guiding targeted therapies in the future.

The Median's Imaging Lab team will be at booth #2050, to discuss abstract results. The team will also host two sessions on June 3rd and June 4th, at 4:15 pm CDT at booth, to highlight how Imaging Lab is shaping the future of clinical development with the latest in AI-powered imaging intelligence.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world's premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of software as medical devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

