Study will advance the validation of Cellvizio® as a real-time biopsy guidance tool during robotic-assisted bronchoscopy

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces that initial enrollment of patients has begun in a prospective, randomized, two-arm, multi-site clinical study sponsored by Mayo Clinic and financially supported by Mauna Kea Technologies. The study will combine nCLE and robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, using both Cellvizio and the Ion platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung biopsy from Intuitive Surgical, Inc., to assess the capability of nCLE to enhance the physician's ability to quickly and accurately position a biopsy tool in the center of peripheral lung nodules (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05556525).

The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the ability of nCLE to further improve the diagnostic yield and accuracy of confirming successful targeting of the lesion ("tool-in-lesion") and definitive diagnostic sampling of the lesion ("lesion-in-tool") during robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures. The secondary objectives are to evaluate the reproducibility of using nCLE across multiple facilities and to evaluate the ability of nCLE to diagnose malignancy vs. non-malignancy, including exploring diagnostic yield at the index procedure. This study will include 118 patients with peripheral lung nodules in two U.S. sites, Mayo Clinic's campus in Jacksonville, Florida and Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

"The challenges faced by interventional bronchoscopists extend beyond confirming that the needle is in the lesion," said Sacha Loiseau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Once you're in the lesion, it is even more critical to obtain a diagnostic sample, accounting for a number of factors including lesion size, position, and heterogeneity. The combination of Cellvizio and Ion could significantly improve how physicians access and sample small, difficult-to-reach peripheral lesions, creating a profound impact on patient outcomes."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Techonologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on October 18, 2022 under number D-22-0773, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

