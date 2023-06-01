Quantivate and RiskScout Enter Strategic Partnership to Enable Banks and Credit Unions to Confidently Enter Higher-Risk Markets

Compliance technology leaders combine risk management expertise to help financial institutions manage demands of high-growth sectors

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Compliance technology leaders Quantivate and RiskScout are banding together to best meet the needs of banks and credit unions entering higher-risk markets. The companies announced their long-term partnership today.

Quantivate is a leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software whose customers include financial institutions. RiskScout is a leading commercial Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) technology company that allows financial institutions to unlock new deposits in their own backyards by streamlining compliance processes for high-complexity and nontraditional markets.

"This partnership marks an exciting moment for banks and credit unions who want to seize opportunities provided by high-growth sectors such as fintech, the cannabis industry, and money services businesses (MSBs)," said Quantivate CEO and founder Andy Vanderhoff. "RiskScout brings a proven track record of helping financial institutions serve those customers and navigate the surrounding regulatory landscape effectively."

"Together, RiskScout and Quantivate will empower banks and credit unions to drive sustainable growth, streamline their operations, and navigate the ever-changing risk landscape with confidence," said RiskScout CEO and co-founder Justin Fischer. "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey to collaborate and deliver modern solutions to financial institutions."

To launch their new partnership, RiskScout and Quantivate will conduct a webinar together on June 15 titled "CEO Ask Me Anything: Managing Risk in Uncertain Times." Financial institutions are invited to join Vanderhoff and Fischer for a provocative and informative discussion about recent bank failures, increasing rates, and how to grow top-line revenue in creative ways through uncertain times. Register and get more details at riskscout.com.

About Quantivate

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Regulatory Compliance, Policy & Document Management, Complaint Management and Issue Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of companies transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance and strengthen governance. For more information, visit https://www.quantivate.com.

About RiskScout

RiskScout is a commercial BSA platform that streamlines complex compliance in verifying, onboarding, and managing higher-burden individuals and businesses such as fintech, ATMs, MSBs, cannabis, crypto, NRAs, PEPs and more. Built by a team of former bankers, regulators, technologists and fintech professionals, RiskScout removes the BSA/AML business obstacle of risk underwriting and due diligence through automation to help banks scale growth, not overhead. Where others see risk, we see opportunity. For more information, visit www.riskscout.com.

