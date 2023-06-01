MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Invitational XIII June 6-7, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the LD Micro Invitational XII taking place June 6-7, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California. Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's invitational.

MZ Group will be on-site at the LD Micro conference and available to meet with companies and investors to discuss our full suite of services, which spans across comprehensive investor relations consulting and outreach, SPAC investor relations, IPO advisory, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and software and a full suite of technology solutions, including websites, webcasting, video production and social media. More information can be found at www.mzgroup.us.

The LD Micro Invitational is expected to feature over 150 companies presenting in half-hour increments, private one-on-one meetings, and have over 800 investors, analysts and industry professionals in attendance.

"Since its inception in 2010, the LD Micro Invitational has been the launchpad for many of the successful names in small-cap today, and has become required attendance for new entrants in the space," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Year after year the event has served as a unique opportunity for investors to hear from dynamic public and private companies across a variety of industries and sectors. The conference features a comprehensive, full schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated chats, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors. With several of our clients attending again this year, we are looking forward to participating as a sponsor at the 13th annual installment of the LD Micro Invitational."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

