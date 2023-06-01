Abelmann & Associates: Charles Abelmann's documentary English Hustle Released and Gains Recognition and Another Short Documentary, The Smallest Living Things Released

Charles Abelmann's documentaries, "English Hustle" and "The Smallest Living Things", critically examine the Chinese online tutoring industry's collapse and microbiome overuse, respectively. His films, celebrated for their insight and impact, draw on his extensive education background. Abelmann, a Duke and Harvard alum, now explores Cuban Folk art.

LURARY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Charles Abelmann's documentary, English Hustle, has been crowned as the "Best International Film" at the 2023 Bloomington Indiana Film Festival and has received significant news coverage targeted at Chinese speaking audiences. The documentary provides an intimate look into the turbulent journey of the online tutoring industry in China, using the firsthand experiences of four teachers. The film offers a profound exploration of Chinese history, politics, and foreign affairs, presented in the context of the industry's dramatic collapse in 2021, as a result of the new policy that restricted for-profit education in China.

"Charles Abelmann captures on screen the intimate online bonds forged between English-language teachers and their students in China. Heartwarming and heartbreaking, English Hustle narrates how these virtual classrooms dissolve when mainland China changes its policies to address a declining birthrate and an increasingly bitter trade war with the United States that calls into question the drive to learn English. Following teachers based in the US, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, the documentary explores the transnational gig economy and the geopolitics of online educational labor. It serves as an essential resource for everyone interested in how changing Chinese policies impact our networked world."

- Gina Marchetti, Pratt Institute, author of Citing China: Politics, Postmodernism, and World Cinema (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2018).

English Hustle is now part of the esteemed library of New Day Films, a democratically-run cooperative since 1971, renowned for its expansive network of more than 140 filmmaker members. New Day Films is acclaimed for its storytelling and its commitment to sparking positive change. The production of English Hustle was accomplished with the support of Ben Kolak and Kerry Stevens at Truth and Documentary out of Chicago.

To know more about English Hustle, visit: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/englishhustle?embedded=false&source=video_title&owner=133209124

Abelmann also released a compelling documentary - The Smallest Living Things - in association with Palladium Magazine. Through the lens of a passionate farmer's commitment to microbiomes, the film sheds light on the paramount importance of the smallest living organisms for the overall survival of Earth. It serves as a wakeup call to the abuse of antibiotic overuse in livestock and people. The documentary was unveiled in tandem with the incisive article, "Are Farm Antibiotics Destroying Our Health?" authored by David Oks and published in Palladium Magazine on December 13, 2022. With supportive partnerships from Matthew Ellison and Ellen Castleberry at Winter Beach Productions, The Smallest Living Things has already made waves.

Watch The Smallest Living Things here: https://www.palladiummag.com/2023/04/17/smallest-living-things-a-film/

Abelmann brings his experience in education research, policy and practice to his viewpoint as a filmmaker. Abelmann has already embarked on his new project centered around the life of a Cuban Folk artist known as Wayacon. The project promises a captivating journey into the heart of culture and art, true to Abelmann's signature storytelling style. In his newest project, he has partnered with the Cuban musician Yenobis Delgado to compose original music informed by a shared experience of the artist growing up in the Santa Clara area in Cuba.

An educator and executive coach by profession, Abelmann's illustrious career includes work at the World Bank and being the head of school at various public and private schools. An alumnus of Duke University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Abelmann brings a new perspective to directing and producing documentaries that invoke reflection, dialogue, and action.

"I am thrilled to have English Hustle be part of New Day Films as they value reaching audiences in schools, universities, and community organizations that value the power of film to encourage reflection, dialogue, and action. It runs as a co-op and I welcome their approach to film distribution.I am excited to contribute to the coop and build new professional relationships. I am also excited to have Palladium Magazine launch The Smallest Living Things to support their published work," says Abelmann.

For further details, connect with Charles Abelmann at cabelmann@gmail.com or visit https://www.abelmannandassociates.com, https://englishhustle.org and https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-abelmann/.

Both films are available for community, university, and school presentations.

