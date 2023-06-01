SourceLess Labs Foundation: Empowering the Future: SourceLess Presents Revolutionary Solutions at Europe's Premier Crypto Gathering, Web3 Berlin 2023

SourceLess Revolutionizes the Blockchain Industry by Unveiling the SourceLess Wallet and wNFT Platform at Web3 Berlin 2023, Europe's Largest Crypto and NFT Conference, Setting the Stage for the First World Wide Blockchain

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / SourceLess, a revolutionary blockchain technology company, is set to officially launch its cutting-edge technologies at the upcoming Web3 Berlin 2023 conference. The major event, Europe's largest crypto and NFT gathering, will take place on June 10-11, bringing together an audience of 8,000 attendees and over 300 expert speakers to explore and discuss the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of the Web3 ecosystem.

Empowering the Future - Sourceless Presents Revolutionary Solutions at Web3 Berlin 2023

Empowering the Future - Sourceless Presents Revolutionary Solutions at Web3 Berlin 2023

With the introduction of the SourceLess Wallet and the wNFT platform, SourceLess aims to reshape the blockchain industry and establish a leading role in this technology space, marking a significant milestone in its mission to create the first World Wide Blockchain.

The ground-breaking innovations SourceLess brings to the table will debut with the SourceLess Wallet - a decentralized crypto wallet that promises unmatched security, privacy, and offline functionality to its users. The wallet features a highly intuitive interface and exclusively encrypts all wallet information on the user's device, eliminating the risks associated with centralized authentication systems.

In parallel, SourceLess introduces the wNFT platform, a gateway to a new era of digital ownership. Going beyond digital art, this platform offers a diverse range of NFTs, each representing lifetime ownership of an STR.domain with real-world benefits. Additionally, the platform hosts valuable utility NFT collections from esteemed partners that bridge the physical and digital realms, providing tangible value to its users.

Through the wNFT platform, users will have the opportunity to acquire STR.domains, which play a central role in the SourceLess ecosystem. These domains offer lifetime ownership, a stable and secure online presence, complete control over digital identity, and the ability to tokenize businesses. They enable the creation of websites or applications with simple commands, boast zero transaction costs, and provide tools for scalability and communication within the ecosystem.

Web3 Berlin 2023 serves as the perfect event for SourceLess to unveil its groundbreaking technologies and marks the first step in establishing its comprehensive ecosystem. As the project continues to develop its offerings, it aims to create a more intelligent and interconnected web - the first World Wide Blockchain.

SourceLess Labs Foundation - Linking the World, Empowering the Future

Contact Information

Iulian Bondari

Head of Marketing

iulian@sourceless.io

+40736595004

SOURCE: SourceLess Labs Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758620/Empowering-the-Future-SourceLess-Presents-Revolutionary-Solutions-at-Europes-Premier-Crypto-Gathering-Web3-Berlin-2023