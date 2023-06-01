Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Intersects Third Best Hole, 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq, at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

Multiple high-grade veins, 9 intersections > 15 g/t gold demonstrating downdip continuity.
15,000 m still to be drilled in 2023, 4 rigs operating.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces results from drillhole SDDSC066 at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). Highlights include 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (18.6 g/t gold ("Au"), 2.4% antimony ("Sb")) from 542.2 m.
SDDSC066 successfully traversed across multiple (5) high-grade vein sets. Nine intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 188.8 g/t Au), and 6 intervals >5% Sb (up to 22.5% Sb) were intersected.
Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan prospects with 16 holes being processed and analyzed and four holes (SDDSC068, 76, 77 and SDDLV001) in drill progress (Figure 2). Mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.
- SDDSC066 (Figs 3-5) drilled from east to west intersected five main mineralized structures over a 312 m wide downhole interval with multiple high-grade intersections:
- 0.5 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 240.1 m
- 0.3 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 8.3% Sb) from 243.6 m
- 0.2 m @ 34.1 g/t AuEq (26.3 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 297.2 m
- 10.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 302.8 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 18.3 g/t AuEq (18.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 306.2 m
- 1.0 m @ 23.1 g/t AuEq (12.8 g/t Au, 6.5% Sb) from 308.0 m
- 1.5 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (14.2 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 311.0 m
- 7.8 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.9 %Sb) from 401.3 m, including:
- 0.4 m @ 42.7 g/t AuEq (28.1 g/t Au, 9.3% Sb) from 404.6 m
- 0.2 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (40.5 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 407.5 m
- 0.2 m @ 31.1 g/t AuEq (26.8 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 408.9 m
- 0.5 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 431.8 m
- 0.2 m @ 18.9 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 506.5 m
- 5.6 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 522.8 m, including:
- 0.5 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 523.9 m
- 7.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 531.9 m, including:
- 0.8 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 538.0 m
- 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq (18.6 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 542.2 m, including:
- 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq (188.8 g/t Au, 22.5% Sb) from 544.2 m
- 0.8 m @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 549.1 m
- Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$45.0 million (C$39.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on May 31, 2023 AEST.
Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "Yet another great result from the team at Southern Cross Gold. Delivering 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq from 542.2 m, SDDSC066 continues the discovery of high grade intercepts at depth as the third best hit at the project to date and a 250 m to 300 m depth extension of SDDSC033 that also intersected a wide mineralized footprint with high grade components (including 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq) almost a year ago to the day.
SXG is now halfway through its 30,000 m drill campaign for 2023 and is fully funded and permitted to execute on its strategy across its 11 km mineralized trend at Sunday Creek. Given the regularity of high-grade veins, scale and continuity of mineralization, we are excited about the results which will continue to follow in the months ahead at what we consider to be one of the most exciting and high-grade gold discoveries anywhere in the world today."
Results Discussion
SDDSC066 is the third best intersection on the Sunday Creek project to date, drilled at the east end of drilled mineralization at Sunday Creek (in the Apollo area). The hole was designed to test five main mineralized vein sets and intersected 312 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 240.1 m (with no lower cut). This is the greatest down dip extension of mineralization to date on the eastern end of the main mineralized body at Sunday Creek. Highlights include 10.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 302.8 m, 7.8 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 401.3 m, and 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq (18.6 g/t Au), 2.4% Sb from 542.2 m, including 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq (188.8 g/t Au, 22.5% Sb). In total nine intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 188.8 g/t Au), and six intervals >5% Sb (up to 22.5% Sb) were intersected.
Specifically, SDDSC066 was drilled east to west sub-parallel to the host sequence, a zone of intensely altered 'bleached' sericite-albitic siltstones, and sericite-carbonate-albite altered dyke rocks that range from 50 m to 200 m wide. The hole was also drilled at a moderate to high angle to the north-west striking mineralized vein sets that regularly cross the host structure on a predominate north-west orientation and are typically 10 m to 40 m wide (cut off dependent), 20 m to 60 m along strike, and 300 m to 830 m down dip. Therefore, the hole was able to intersect five main mineralized structures over a 312 m wide downhole interval, while drilling inside the mineralized host.
For the first time a fibrous Pb-Sb sulphosalt, possibly boulangerite (Pb5Sb4S11), a diagnostic alteration mineral in other epizonal deposits, including Fosterville, was identified in void spaces in quartz at 262.5 m in SDDSC066 (Photo 1).
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au
Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.
Update on Current Drilling
Drilling with four rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek and up to 7.5 km north-east at the Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan prospects. Sixteen new holes (SDDSC067, 69-75 and SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001) are currently being geologically processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC068, 76, 77 and SDDLV001) in drill progress (Figure 2).
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:
May 30, 2022 SDDSC033
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Noora Ahola"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Photo 1: SDDSC066 262.5 m showing a fibrous Pb-Sb sulphosalt, possibly boulangerite (Pb5Sb4S11), commonly seen as alteration in epizonal systems.
Ticks show mm scale.
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC066 reported in this press release (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes (yellow collar and trace).
Figure 3: Sunday Creek cropped longitudinal section A-B (50 m influence) across the Apollo area looking towards the northwest showing dyke interpreted mineralized veins sets, SDDSC066 reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section C-D along the trend of the dyke/structure, looking to 000 higher grade assays and selected mineralized veins sets. Also, prior reported drill holes shown.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested in a 2,500 m diamond drill program. The first drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 7.5km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drillholes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC066
669.9
Apollo
331291.1
5867823.1
316.8
278.9
-57.0
SDDSC067
551
Rising Sun
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
220.2
-70.4
SDDSC068
In progress plan 1200m
Apollo
331254
5868098.6
353.9
211.3
-77.7
SDDSC069
385.8
Rising Sun
330875
5868005
307.2
234.0
-59.0
SDDSC070
911.3
Rising Sun
331031.5
5868097.6
325.1
231.0
-74.5
SDDSC071
329.3
Rising Sun
330875
5868005
307.2
232.0
-51.0
SDDSC072
259.7
Rising Sun
330875
5868005
307.2
222.0
-43.0
SDDSC073
770
Apollo
331254
5868097
353.9
212.0
-69.0
SDDSC074
898.1
Root Hog
331108
5867975
319.4
255.0
-73.0
SDDSC075
283.1
Root Hog
330951
5868007
313.7
211.0
-40.0
SDDSC076
Ending at 400m
Gladys Gap
330617
5867890
300.0
85.0
-41.0
SDDSC077B
In progress plan 930m
Rising Sun
330478
5867882
289.0
73.3
-62.2
SDDTS001
179.75
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
156.0
-50.0
SDDTS002
182.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
111.0
-42.0
SDDTS003
197.8
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
111.0
-73.0
SDDTS004
62.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
79.0
-60.0
SDDTS004A
170.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
79.0
-60.0
SDDTS005A
256
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
70.0
-42.0
|SDDTS006
368.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
48.0
-50.0
SDDTS007
179.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.2
230.0
-50.0
SDDCN001
200.0
Consols
336270
5870700
507.0
220.0
-60.0
SDDLV001
In progress plan 120m
Leviathan
334240
5869962
552.2
190.0
-60.0
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC066 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Drill Hole
from (m)
to (m)
width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC066
240.14
240.65
0.5
8.1
0.0
8.1
SDDSC066
243.56
243.83
0.3
4.4
8.3
17.4
SDDSC066
297.15
297.37
0.2
26.3
5.0
34.1
SDDSC066
302.80
313.27
10.5
4.2
1.0
5.8
including
306.20
306.42
0.2
18.3
0.0
18.3
including
307.96
308.96
1.0
12.8
6.5
23.1
including
311.00
312.53
1.5
14.2
2.0
17.4
SDDSC066
401.30
409.11
7.8
4.0
0.9
5.4
including
404.59
404.98
0.4
28.1
9.3
42.7
including
407.47
407.66
0.2
40.5
2.2
44.0
including
408.89
409.11
0.2
26.8
2.7
31.1
SDDSC066
431.82
432.35
0.5
4.5
0.6
5.4
SDDSC066
491.45
494.55
3.1
1.0
0.2
1.3
SDDSC066
506.45
506.68
0.2
8.4
6.6
18.9
SDDSC066
512.66
517.00
4.3
0.9
0.3
1.4
SDDSC066
522.80
528.42
5.6
1.5
0.3
1.9
including
523.92
524.42
0.5
6.7
1.0
8.4
SDDSC066
531.90
539.30
7.4
1.7
0.1
1.8
including
538.00
538.75
0.8
13.3
0.4
13.9
SDDSC066
542.18
552.55
10.4
18.6
2.4
22.4
including
544.23
545.19
1.0
188.8
22.5
224.3
including
549.12
549.90
0.8
7.3
2.1
10.6
Table 3: All individual assays reported SDDSC066 >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC066
183.15
184.00
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
185.00
186.10
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
186.10
186.70
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
186.70
187.55
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
191.10
192.00
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
192.00
193.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
194.00
195.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
195.00
196.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
206.00
207.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
209.20
209.65
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC066
209.65
210.00
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC066
220.60
221.25
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
221.25
221.75
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
221.75
222.55
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
222.55
223.15
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
223.15
224.00
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
224.00
225.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
225.00
225.50
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
225.50
226.10
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
234.75
235.50
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
235.50
236.10
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
236.10
237.15
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
240.14
240.65
0.5
8.1
0.0
8.1
SDDSC066
242.94
243.56
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
243.56
243.83
0.3
4.4
8.3
17.4
SDDSC066
243.83
244.72
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
244.72
245.26
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
245.26
245.96
0.7
0.5
0.1
0.8
SDDSC066
245.96
246.58
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
246.58
246.90
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.4
SDDSC066
246.90
247.57
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
247.57
248.01
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC066
248.01
249.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
249.00
249.90
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
253.90
254.90
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
254.90
255.66
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
255.66
256.25
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
256.25
256.71
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
262.37
262.90
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
270.31
270.72
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
270.72
271.09
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
275.50
276.12
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
276.12
277.00
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
277.00
278.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
278.00
278.60
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
289.16
289.30
0.1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
289.30
289.77
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
289.77
290.20
0.4
2.2
0.0
2.2
SDDSC066
292.04
292.41
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
292.90
293.50
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
296.97
297.15
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC066
297.15
297.37
0.2
26.3
5.0
34.1
SDDSC066
297.37
297.70
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
302.80
303.27
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
303.67
304.54
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
304.54
305.36
0.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC066
305.36
305.81
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
305.81
306.20
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC066
306.20
306.42
0.2
18.3
0.0
18.3
SDDSC066
306.42
306.72
0.3
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC066
307.61
307.96
0.4
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC066
307.96
308.44
0.5
14.2
4.0
20.5
SDDSC066
308.44
308.66
0.2
4.0
0.4
4.6
SDDSC066
308.66
308.96
0.3
16.9
15.1
40.8
SDDSC066
308.96
309.53
0.6
2.0
0.6
3.0
SDDSC066
309.53
310.37
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
310.37
311.00
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
311.00
311.25
0.3
16.7
11.3
34.5
SDDSC066
311.25
311.45
0.2
9.3
1.0
10.9
SDDSC066
311.45
311.85
0.4
3.4
0.1
3.6
SDDSC066
311.85
312.53
0.7
21.1
0.1
21.2
SDDSC066
312.53
313.27
0.7
2.9
0.1
3.0
SDDSC066
313.27
314.00
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
315.56
315.92
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
318.00
318.30
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC066
319.37
319.55
0.2
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC066
319.55
320.11
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
321.27
321.56
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC066
334.16
334.69
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
336.50
336.90
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
377.00
378.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
386.90
387.20
0.3
4.1
0.0
4.1
SDDSC066
396.78
397.29
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
401.30
402.14
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
402.14
402.59
0.5
1.9
0.4
2.6
SDDSC066
402.59
403.18
0.6
1.3
0.1
1.4
SDDSC066
403.18
403.90
0.7
1.5
0.8
2.7
SDDSC066
403.90
404.59
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
404.59
404.98
0.4
28.1
9.3
42.7
SDDSC066
406.00
406.86
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
406.86
407.06
0.2
1.8
0.5
2.5
SDDSC066
407.06
407.47
0.4
1.7
1.6
4.3
SDDSC066
407.47
407.66
0.2
40.5
2.2
44.0
SDDSC066
407.66
408.25
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC066
408.25
408.59
0.3
2.0
1.7
4.8
SDDSC066
408.59
408.89
0.3
2.7
0.3
3.1
SDDSC066
408.89
409.11
0.2
26.8
2.7
31.1
SDDSC066
409.11
410.11
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
428.33
429.33
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
429.33
429.94
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
431.82
432.35
0.5
4.5
0.6
5.4
SDDSC066
432.35
433.21
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
433.21
433.78
0.6
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC066
433.78
434.50
0.7
1.8
0.0
1.9
SDDSC066
434.50
435.00
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
435.63
436.27
0.6
2.2
0.3
2.7
SDDSC066
437.00
438.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
438.00
438.81
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
438.81
439.35
0.5
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC066
439.35
439.90
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
439.90
440.43
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC066
442.00
442.80
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
443.70
444.40
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
444.40
445.00
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
445.00
446.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
447.00
448.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
448.00
448.19
0.2
3.4
0.5
4.2
SDDSC066
448.19
448.50
0.3
1.8
0.0
1.9
SDDSC066
448.50
449.00
0.5
1.6
0.0
1.6
SDDSC066
449.82
450.50
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
450.50
451.10
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC066
451.10
451.38
0.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC066
451.38
452.00
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
452.00
453.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
453.80
454.30
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
454.30
454.70
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
458.75
459.70
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
459.70
460.60
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
463.45
463.75
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC066
464.60
465.15
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
465.15
465.45
0.3
1.0
0.1
1.1
SDDSC066
466.20
466.90
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
466.90
467.40
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC066
474.00
474.75
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
474.75
475.20
0.5
1.0
0.5
1.7
SDDSC066
476.90
477.82
0.9
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC066
477.82
478.45
0.6
2.9
0.6
3.8
SDDSC066
478.45
478.80
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
478.80
479.55
0.8
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
479.55
480.00
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC066
480.00
480.57
0.6
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC066
480.57
480.74
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
490.88
491.45
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
491.45
491.90
0.5
0.7
0.2
1.1
SDDSC066
491.90
492.55
0.7
3.8
0.3
4.3
SDDSC066
494.20
494.55
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.8
SDDSC066
494.55
495.27
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC066
495.27
496.00
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
498.90
499.60
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
504.00
505.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
505.85
506.10
0.3
1.0
1.1
2.7
SDDSC066
506.10
506.45
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC066
506.45
506.68
0.2
8.4
6.6
18.9
SDDSC066
506.68
507.00
0.3
0.5
0.5
1.3
SDDSC066
507.00
508.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
512.66
513.05
0.4
1.5
0.1
1.7
SDDSC066
513.90
514.80
0.9
1.8
0.2
2.0
SDDSC066
514.80
515.40
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC066
515.40
516.05
0.7
0.9
1.6
3.4
SDDSC066
516.05
516.48
0.4
1.0
0.4
1.6
SDDSC066
516.48
517.00
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC066
517.00
518.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
519.00
519.85
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
522.80
523.00
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
523.00
523.92
0.9
2.4
0.6
3.3
SDDSC066
523.92
524.42
0.5
6.7
1.0
8.4
SDDSC066
524.42
525.42
1.0
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC066
525.42
525.90
0.5
1.0
0.3
1.5
SDDSC066
525.90
526.65
0.8
1.2
0.0
1.3
SDDSC066
528.00
528.42
0.4
1.0
0.4
1.6
SDDSC066
530.00
531.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
531.90
532.50
0.6
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC066
532.50
533.00
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC066
533.00
533.50
0.5
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC066
533.50
533.90
0.4
1.2
0.1
1.5
SDDSC066
533.90
534.35
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
534.35
535.00
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
538.00
538.75
0.8
13.3
0.4
13.9
SDDSC066
538.75
539.30
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC066
539.30
540.15
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC066
542.18
542.85
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC066
542.85
543.51
0.7
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC066
543.51
543.96
0.5
2.0
0.8
3.3
SDDSC066
543.96
544.23
0.3
1.5
0.1
1.7
SDDSC066
544.23
545.19
1.0
188.8
22.5
224.3
SDDSC066
545.19
545.74
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
545.74
546.33
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC066
546.33
546.92
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
546.92
547.63
0.7
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC066
548.40
549.12
0.7
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC066
549.12
549.48
0.4
9.1
2.4
12.8
SDDSC066
549.48
549.90
0.4
5.9
1.8
8.7
SDDSC066
549.90
550.50
0.6
1.8
0.8
3.1
SDDSC066
550.50
550.76
0.3
2.6
0.1
2.8
SDDSC066
550.76
551.12
0.4
2.2
0.5
3.0
SDDSC066
551.12
551.92
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
551.92
552.55
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC066
555.00
555.70
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC066
556.55
557.06
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC066
557.06
557.92
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
