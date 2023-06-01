Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Oncocyte Corporation is scheduled to present on June 6th at 10:00 AM PT. Josh Riggs, President & CEO, will be leading the presentation.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy. For more information, visit www.oncocyte.com.

DetermaIO, DetermaCNI, and VitaGraft are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

