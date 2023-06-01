Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023
Die "Busch-Vermutung"! Hat der Countdown schon begonnen?
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087
Frankfurt
01.06.23
17:16 Uhr
16,700 Euro
+0,200
+1,21 %
01.06.2023 | 23:02
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("Park Lawn") announced the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 24,023,743 of Park Lawn's common shares ("Shares") (representing approximately 70.25% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the record date for the meeting) were represented at the Meeting. The vote was conducted by online ballot.

Each of Park Lawn's seven directors were elected at the Meeting by a resolution passed by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Marilyn Brophy

23,470,400

97.98%

483,897

2.02%

Jay D. Dodds

23,045,274

96.21%

909,023

3.80%

J. Bradley Green

23,833,723

99.50%

120,574

0.50%

John Nies

23,928,131

99.89%

26,166

0.11%

Deborah Robinson

17,999,378

75.14%

5,954,919

24.86%

Steven Scott

18,364,234

76.66%

5,590,063

23.34%

Elijio Serrano

22,484,180

93.86%

1,470,117

6.14%

The results of the vote to appoint KPMG LLP and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

23,935,709

99.63%

88,034

0.37%

Park Lawn's Chief Executive Officer, J. Bradley Green, stated, "We are happy to have received the majority support of our shareholders for each of the proposals at this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as we continue to focus on strategic growth and maximizing shareholder value."

About Park Lawn Corporation

Park Lawn provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). Park Lawn and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. Park Lawn operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Park Lawn and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Park Lawn's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, Park Lawn's growth strategy and meeting expectations of shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Park Lawn's most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Park Lawn assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758683/Park-Lawn-Corporation-Announces-Results-of-2023-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
