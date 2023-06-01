Porter Novelli's Global Purpose & Impact Practice Lead, Sandy Skees, Recognized Among PRWeek's 2023 'Women of Distinction'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / PRWeek, a leading source of news and insights for the public relations industry, recognized Sandy Skees, EVP, Global Purpose and Impact Practice Lead at Porter Novelli, as a recipient of this year's prestigious Women of Distinction award. This achievement further highlights Porter Novelli's commitment to doing business better with a breadth of industry leading talent.

Sandy Skees' outstanding contributions to the field of strategic communications and management consulting span over 25 years. Throughout her impressive career, she has partnered with renowned brands across diverse sectors, including Visa, Abercrombie & Fitch, Keurig, Dr Pepper, CVSHealth, and Samsung. Skees' ability to drive purposeful and impactful campaigns has earned her recognition as PRWeek's Most Purposeful Agency Pro of 2021, solidifying her position as a leader in the industry.

In addition to her role at Porter Novelli, Skees serves as the Chair of Sustainable Brands and holds an advisory board position at The Diversity Center. Her expertise as a speaker on brand, messaging, sustainability/ESG, and DEI strategy has been sought after by various industry forums. Skees has shared her insights in reputable publications such as Campaign US, Forbes, and PR News. Her latest book, 'Purposeful Brands: How purpose and sustainability drive brand value and positive change', showcases her thought leadership in leveraging purpose to create brand value.

"PRWeek's Women of Distinction award is an inspiration for every professional in the communications industry, highlighting the achievements and impact of exceptional women like Sandy," says Conroy Boxhill, U.S. President, Porter Novelli. "Her dedication, passion, and remarkable accomplishments have made a mark on the public relations landscape, our clients, and our company. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

"It's truly an honor to be recognized alongside this talented group of women," said Skees. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we do at Porter Novelli and look forward to continuing to help our clients create value through positive impact."

Porter Novelli remains committed to doing business better by decoding change and navigating culture, driven by professionals like Sandy Skees, who embody the company's core values and deliver exceptional results for their clients. As a leading global communications consultancy, Porter Novelli continues to empower brands to make a meaningful and lasting impact on society, guided by purpose and driven by the expertise of their exceptional team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Porter Novelli on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Porter Novelli

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/porter-novelli

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Porter Novelli

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758788/Porter-Novellis-Global-Purpose-Impact-Practice-Lead-Sandy-Skees-Recognized-Among-PRWeeks-2023-Women-of-Distinction