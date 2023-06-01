World-Wide Listeners Have Downloaded Episodes More Than 1M Times

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - The Produce Industry Podcast, the freshest weekly audio source in the produce industry, has reached a new milestone, achieving one million downloads in three years and 300 episodes published.





The Produce Industry Podcast

Patrick Kelly, the founder and host of The Produce Industry Podcast shared, "rarely am I lost for words, however one million downloads world-wide has left me humbled and speechless."





Patrick Kelly in studio

Founded by Kelly in 2020, the podcast, and its complimentary channels including The Produce Industry Show on YouTube, Fresh From the Field Fridays featuring host Dan Avakian and the recently added Wednesday program to amplify global perspectives featuring host Juantia Gaglio, engages more than 22,000 listeners weekly with insights from fields, ports, roads and rails, exploring the challenges and opportunities across the food supply chain.

"Patrick's entrepreneurial drive has set the podcast apart from all other content channels across our industry," shared Michael Chavez of Golden Star Citrus and founding member of The Produce Industry Podcast. "Patrick doesn't rest. He's always creating new ways to engage companies across the supply chain, building a community of like-minded, passionate produce advocates."

The podcast, and its strong foundation of sponsors, delivers content daily through The Produce Industry Podcast App, podcast channels such as Apple Podcast and Spotify, a robust LinkedIn channel where Kelly hosts Live events, and The Produce Industry Show on YouTube. Sponsors of the podcast gain value from the content they develop in partnership with Kelly, and also from the reach of the community he's created across the supply chain.





1 Million downloads thumbnail

"The Produce Industry Podcast offers not only an avenue of exposure via their podcast episodes but also through sowing a rich community of fresh produce industry experts, specialists and enthusiasts that help move our industry into a new era of innovation and visibility," said John E. Paap of Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., a podcast sponsor and regular guest sharing produce industry and commodity specific history through the platform. "This is where the fresh produce industry in the 21st century needs to be and this is the platform where it's happening."





Patrick Kelly interviewing guest

Inaugural and long-time podcast sponsor Mattie Fisher of John Greene Logistics Companies (JGLC) added, "Our digital exposure within the produce industry hit an all-time high through our sponsorship, enabling us to reach target customers in ways we never experienced. The podcast offers a fresh, innovative perspective to content development, bolstered by Patrick's enthusiastic spirit, delivering unique ways of connecting the entire supply chain."



Kelly also brings industry trade shows to life with daily reporting from the show floor as well as product features live through his channels during the show. "Equifruit has seen tremendous value in partnering with The Produce Industry Podcast," shared Kim Chackal of Equifruit. "Patrick and the team are genuinely supportive of our brand and have gone the extra mile to deliver visibility and value."

For more information, and to explore ways to gain exposure for your business through the podcast, contact Patrick Kelly at theproduceindustrypodcast@gmail.com.

