The 2023 Global Healing Festival by Embodied Black Girl Returns, Disrupting Grind Culture and Centering Rest

The free one-day festival featuring today's visionary thought leaders will take place online on June 9, 2023

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / The Global Healing Festival by Embodied Black Girl returns for its fourth annual festival on June 9, 2023. The festival is the first of its kind and nourishes the healing and liberation of Black women and women of color while enlivening culture change and making wellness, somatics and mental health more accessible to the communities that need it most.

4th Annual Global Healing Festival by Embodied Black Girl

Every year the free grassroots virtual festival attracts thousands of participants around the world, primarily through word of mouth.

Curated by the global wellness and leadership education platform, Embodied Black Girl, the day-long online, interactive and immersive festival experience, includes in-depth workshops and thought-provoking conversations with today's leading visionary cultural shapers.

This year's theme, The Future is Embodied: The Rest-volution, is an invitation to enter the dream space and leave grind culture behind. In spite of the grim statistics and policies that impact Black women in particular, we root for a vision of joy, hope and self-determination.

In keeping this festival free through the years, our hope is to make wellness, somatics and mental health more accessible to Black women and folks of color and, in turn, create a world where we are seen, held and empowered. In this space, rest is life and our bodies transform into revolutionary portals and oracles for liberation.

The festival will be hosted by Embodied Black Girl founder Thérèse Cator, who'll be joined by honored guests:

Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry and NYT Bestselling Author of Rest is Resistance

and NYT Bestselling Author of Rest is Resistance Dr. Jennifer Mullan, founder of Decolonizing Therapy and author of the forthcoming book Decolonizing Therapy: Oppression, Historical Trauma and Politicizing Your Practice (W. W. Norton & Company)

and author of the forthcoming book Decolonizing Therapy: Oppression, Historical Trauma and Politicizing Your Practice (W. W. Norton & Company) Tigidankay "TK" Saccoh, founder of The Darkest Hue , a digital platform that centers the experiences and perspectives of dark-skinned Black girls, women, and femmes

, a digital platform that centers the experiences and perspectives of dark-skinned Black girls, women, and femmes Natalee Facey, Resilience Coach and Birth Doula

The festival will explore questions like…

How does rest support our individual and collective liberation?

How can we move beyond a cognitive understanding of rest to an embodied knowing of rest?

How can we foster deeper embodiment while having difficult and necessary conversations within our family and communities?

What dreams are we here to birth and nurture that will support personal and communal thriving?

For more information and to register to attend, please visit https://embodiedblackgirl.com/ghf-2023/.

Contact Information

EBG Press

hello@embodiedblackgirl.com

SOURCE: Embodied Black Girl

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758796/The-2023-Global-Healing-Festival-by-Embodied-Black-Girl-Returns-Disrupting-Grind-Culture-and-Centering-Rest