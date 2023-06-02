Dino Rizzo, a 35-year veteran of ministry who is the co-founder of Healing Place Church and the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), is excited to announce the success of the 2023 ARC Conference.

New this year, the organization hosted the conference at two venues simultaneously -- at two of the campuses of Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. The two locations allowed more people to attend the ARC Conference than in the past, which led to multiple connections.

Dino Rizzo, who wears many hats and serves in many ministry roles, shared with the audience of thousands of pastors, church leaders and church planters what gives him the greatest joy in serving -- planting a new church.

"One of the reasons why I love church planting is because of the evangelism that takes place because of church planting, the harvest that takes place because of planting a new church," Dino Rizzo said.

"That's why I love ARC because we give and we train. We've been faithful all these years to give our resources, give energy and gather together in all kinds of ways like this. We make a difference. And that's why I want to give my life. [My wife] DeLynn and I want to give our energy and our service in the way that we can humbly come alongside with a repentant heart and restored heart and excited heart for people that have the heart to build the church."

The two days of the 2023 ARC Conference included practical breakout sessions, plenty of worship, impactful messages, and opportunities for those who attended to build relationships with others just like them who are serving in ministry.

Dino Rizzo was particularly proud of the fact that this year his wife, DeLynn, hosted the first ARC Women Luncheon.

The executive director recapped how far ARC has come over the last 21 years, as the organization has planted 1,077 churches. He also looked ahead to where he believes the organization is headed.

"I believe with all my heart that ARC's future is existing churches becoming sending churches that prepare healthy church planters to be trained by ARC, to plant in understanding cities and in population growth cities, to fulfill the Great Commission," Dino Rizzo said.

In addition to comments by the executive director, attendees were treated to messages by Chad Fisher, who, along with his wife Katie, is a member of the ARC Church Lead Team and lead pastors of Rock City Church in Columbus, Ohio; Pastor Chris Hodges, one of the founders of ARC and lead pastor of the Church of the Highlands; and Chad Veach, who along with his wife Julia are pastors at Zoe Church in Los Angeles.

To learn more about ARC, the organization that Dino Rizzo serves as executive director of, please visit the website arcchurches.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

