Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
02.06.2023 | 09:36
Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

KELLER GROUP PLC

Director Declaration

Keller Group plc ("Keller") (LSE: KLR) would like to notify the market in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Eva Lindqvist, a Non-executive Director of Keller, retired from her position as Non-executive Director of Bodycote plc (LSE: BOY) on 31 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


