LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

KELLER GROUP PLC

Director Declaration

Keller Group plc ("Keller") (LSE: KLR) would like to notify the market in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Eva Lindqvist, a Non-executive Director of Keller, retired from her position as Non-executive Director of Bodycote plc (LSE: BOY) on 31 May 2023.

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

