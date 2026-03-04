Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

For immediate release 4 March 2026

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Keller Group plc announces that Senior Independent Director Baroness Kate Rock has been appointed as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Chemring Group PLC with effect from 1 April 2026.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2).

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c. £3bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State